“A Quiet Place Part II”, a film starring Emily Blunt, delays its premiere again | nndc | LIGHTS

Krasinski and Blunt, who are married and have two children together, will thus return to the sinister environment of “A Quiet Place” in which a family tried to survive monsters sensitive to sound.

In this way, the difference between life and death for humans lay in their ability to remain in the most scrupulous silence. With a budget of 17 million dollars, “A Quiet Place” grossed 341 million in theaters around the world and received the unanimous applause of the critics.

The setback of “A Quiet Place Part II” joins the long list of film delays that have been announced suddenly in the last 24 hours and that herald another very difficult year for the film industry.

“No Time to Die”, the film with which Daniel Craig will say goodbye as James Bond, was delayed for the third time to set its premiere now on October 8, 2021.

And following in the wake of Agent 007, numerous films such as “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, “The King’s Man”, “Morbius”, “Antlers”, “Cinderella”, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”, “Nobody” have also delayed their releases. “,” Last Night in Soho “or” BIOS “, which have left the release calendar practically empty for the next few weeks.

