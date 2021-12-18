40 years of Indiana Jones: this is how the Spielberg-Lucas duo came about – Come on and see

This Saturday marks 40 years since the premiere in the United States of “The Raiders of the Lost Ark”, the adventure film starring the iconic archaeologist and university professor Indiana Jones that marked the first collaboration between the filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas and transcended as the beginning of one of the most popular franchises in film history.

The film, which hit Argentine theaters in December 1981, became the highest grossing film that year and an instant pochoclero classic thanks to Spielberg’s narrative prowess and the charismatic portrayal of Harrison Ford, accompanied by his trademark fedora and whip and a soundtrack composed by the legendary John Williams, who sealed his mark with the unmistakable musical motif that represents the intrepid protagonist.

/ Embedded Code Home /

Look also Based on a key battle

/ End Embed Code /

The captivating plot of this first installment, which would later give way to four other films already a fifth that is in the production stage, is set in 1936, at the height of the expansion of Nazism and with its leader, Adolf Hitler, obsessed with finding the Ark of the Covenant, an ancient chest that contained the ten commandments and whose supernatural powers would allow him to eliminate entire armies in one blink of eyes.

/ Embedded Code Home / / End Embed Code /

In this context, the United States government entrusts Professor Jones, who had just recovered a golden figure of a mythological idol in a Peruvian temple, the difficult task of finding the precious object before it falls into the hands of the Germans.

/ Embedded Code Home /

/ End Embed Code /

From there, and with the company of his occasional love interest -in this case the reckless Marion Ravenwood, played by actress Karen Allen- “Indy” sets off on a journey through Nepal and the Egyptian capital of Cairo, ending in a hidden island in the Aegean Sea, where his final triumph occurs after a string of threats on his heels and several captures by his enemies.

However, the ark of the title functioned as a simple excuse for the construction of this particular character and his development through the endless adventures in which he was involved, in an exercise that demonstrated the potential that the Spielberg-Lucas duo would have in the future of the industry.

It is that most likely another would have been the story and its results without the participation of these names of the cinema, who decided to unite the best of their skills, one to tell stories and another to make them possible, back in the late 70s.

According to the directors over the years in different interviews, that association was born as a result of a friendly rivalry emerged during the respective filming of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and the epic “Star Wars”, which with its premieres in 1977 ended up consolidating the then young filmmakers as two of the most promising figures in Hollywood.

After reaping success with those tapes, both they met while on vacation in Maui and that’s where it all began: Lucas had a certain “Indiana Smith” in his head a long time ago and Spielberg was interested in filming a movie of the also iconic English agent James Bond.

“This character is even better than Bond,” the creator of the “Star Wars” universe slipped to his colleague, and after quickly changing the archaeologist’s last name, they got down to work to carry out their project, although not without difficulties on the part of the executives of the studios involved, who frowned on Spielberg for his known budget overruns in the productions he was in charge of.

But despite the mistrust, “The Raiders of the Lost Ark” was not only completed in a timely manner, but also received five statuettes and four other nominations at the Oscars that year and finally won over the industry and millions of viewers. around the world: the rest is history.