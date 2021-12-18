3 feminine dramas on Netflix that will make you think

Netflix It has many movies, series and documentaries in its catalog. In this way, the streaming platform has stories dedicated to all tastes and for each of its users.

One of the most acclaimed genres is drama, where we can find productions focused on romances or family stories. But there are also female dramas, which leave a very important message to women. These stories will make you emotional from beginning to end, where they will show you women who fight for their ideals, women who want to live in total freedom and women who become strong in difficult moments.

Female dramas you must watch on Netflix

Pieces of a woman

If we talk about female dramas that will make you excited and reflect, then you must see Pieces of a Woman. This 2020 film, which is available at Netflix, is starring Vanessa kirby Y Shia labeouf.

The story introduces us to Martha, who is in a relationship with Sean. They are both very much in love and are expecting their first baby. However, her life will change radically when the girl dies in childbirth after the negligence committed by a midwife.

Disobedience

This film available in the catalog of Netflix introduces us to Ronit, a photographer who decides to return to London after the death of her father, who was a respected rabbi. When she returns to the place, the woman will meet a childhood friend for whom she feels a great attraction.

Despite the love they feel, and the happiness and freedom they feel when both are together, lesbianism is frowned upon in the Orthodox Jewish community to which they belong. This film production is starring Rachel Weisz Y Rachel McAdams.

Erin brockovich

Another of the female dramas that you should not get lost in Netflix is Erin brockovich, which is starring Julia Roberts. For her incredible work on this film based on true events, the actress won an Oscar.

The film takes us into the life of Erin Brockovich, a single mother who gets a job in a small law firm. There he begins to investigate the strange case of some clients suffering from a suspicious illness.