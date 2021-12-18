27 years after being sold, Ronaldo now buys Cruzeiro; look what the ‘Phenomenon’ has already done in the club

Ronaldo will have shares in Cruzeiro, a Brazilian soccer club through which he went through in his early days as a professional

Cruzeiro announced that Ronaldo will be the majority shareholder of SAF (Sociedade Anónima de Futbol), which will lead the club from 2022. In this way, the former striker closes the circle, this since he began his professional career with Raposa and now becoming owner of the Minas Gerais team.

The ex-Brazilian footballer will become the maximum action of the club where he emerged: “I have a lot to give back to Cruzeiro and I want to take him to the place where he should be,” said the Phenomenon. EPA / EFE

Started in Sao Cristovao, in Rio de Janeiro, Ronaldo reached Toca da Raposa in the U-20. Phenomenon from scratch, he rose to professional in 1993 and at just 16 years old.

He immediately closed the year with 12 goals in 14 games for the Brasileiraro, including five goals in a single game against Bahia, and he was also part of the squad that won the Copa do Brasil.

The following year, his meteoric rise came, as he became champion at the Mineiro and top scorer in the competition with 22 goals. It didn’t take long to arouse the attention of European football and PSV Eindhoven, from the Netherlands, bought it before the 1994 World Cup.

At the time, the Dutch, who had previously bought Romario, shell out $ 6 million, which was a fortune at the time for the Brazilian striker.

Ronaldo said goodbye to Cruzeiro with 44 goals in 47 games, an average of 0.93 goals per game. After that, he had a lavish career in European soccer and played for some of the biggest clubs in the world. With that he earned the nickname of the ‘Phenomenon’.

With Brazil he was world champion in 1994 and 2002, as well as runner-up in 1998.

Since retiring as a Corinthians player in 2011, Ronaldo has been doing business in the world of soccer. He previously bought Valladolid, which today plays in the Second Division of Spain, before being the majority shareholder of Raposa.