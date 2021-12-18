Since streaming platforms were established in our lives, it is now much more convenient to enjoy movies by not having to be aware of when they are broadcast on television channels.

Although there is still the option of buying movies in physical format, we usually do it with those that we especially liked and are part of our favorite titles.

But how do we decide which movies to watch? In general, we go first to movie theaters based on whether or not what is shown in their trailer has caught our attention, but in the case of having access to the wide catalog offered by the main streaming services, we tend to look at the ratings received by critics and / or the public.

However, that also makes it possible for us to overlook films that are or may seem to us to be a true marvel and that may well be part of our cinephile collection.

Today, at Hobby Consolas, we collect these 10 underrated movies that hardly anyone knows but that are true masterpieces.

CAKE

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 102 min.

: 102 min. director : Daniel Barnz

: Daniel Barnz Gender: Psychological drama

Directed by Daniel Barnz, Cake is an intense psychological drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Sam Worthington and Adriana Barraza, among others.

It tells the story of Claire, a woman who suffers from chronic pain and is trying to fix her life. He quickly becomes obsessed with the suicide of Nina, a partner in his therapy group who attended the same psychological courses as her..

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS

Year : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 108 min.

: 108 min. director : Elijah Bynum

: Elijah Bynum Gender: Romantic drama

Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, Hot summer nights is another of the film gems that have gone unnoticed and whose cast is headed by Timothée Chalamet, Maika Monroe and Alex Roe.

The film is set in the summer of 1991 and tells the story of Daniel, a thirteen-year-old whose father died and most of the time the boy is alone.

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See listing

The boy begins to sell marijuana and ends up entering a very problematic and tempting world, since there he meets the beautiful McCail, with whom he ends up having a passionate affair.

But nevertheless, This only accentuates Daniel’s problems, since McCail is the sister of his partner Hunter, who opposes the couple’s relationship.

GALVESTON

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 94 min.

: 94 min. director : Mélanie Laurent

: Mélanie Laurent Gender: Thriller

Based on the novel by Nic Pizzolatto, creator of the famous series True Detective, Galveston is an interesting thriller directed by Mélanie Laurent starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning.

Its plot revolves around Roy Cady, a hitman who suffers from lung cancer and returns to his hometown of Galveston to plan his revenge after falling into a trap during one of his jobs and having to flee from his boss, who plans to eliminate him.

By the way, Roy ends up meeting a homeless young woman with whom he ends up feeling attracted and who ends up giving him the opportunity to give a new meaning to his life.

SNOWPIERCER

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 126 min.

: 126 min. director : Bong Joon-ho

: Bong Joon-ho Gender: Sci-Fi Thriller

While critics rated it as one of the best films of 2013, Snowpiercer It went largely unnoticed in general, being now better known as a result of the television adaptation made by Netflix.

Based on the comic by Jean-Marc Rochette and Jacques Loeb, the film is directed by Bong Joon-ho and stars, among others, Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt and Ed Harris.

We analyze the best sci-fi and fantasy movies ever shown. Ready to jump into a new dimension? Know more

This post-apocalyptic thriller starring shows us a dystopian future in which the Earth suffers a new ice age after a failed experiment that tried to solve global warming.

The only survivors reside in the Snowpiercer (Snowbreaker), an enormous train that circulates around the world feeding on a continuous motor of movement.

On the train a microcosm is built reflecting the current society, class structure, hatred, resentment, privilege and prejudice, with the richest passengers traveling closer to the locomotive. Suddenly a rebellion breaks out, and the rebels decide to get to the main car. This is our review of Snowbreaker.

THE LITTLE STRANGER

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 111 min.

: 111 min. director : Lenny Abrahamson

: Lenny Abrahamson Gender: Intrigue

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, The little stranger It is one of those mystery films that manages to maintain the intrigue until the end and that has in its cast the actors Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Charlotte Rampling and Will Poulter, among others.

Based on the novel by Sarah Waters, the film is set in post-WWII Britain and tells the story of Dr. Faraday, who visits a patient in a mansion called Hundreds Halls, where his mother once worked as a nurse. .

But nevertheless, something strange and mysterious begins to happen in the house, which makes Faraday prepare to unravel and understand what is happening in the mansion.

LIKE LIFE ITSELF

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. director : Dan Fogelman

: Dan Fogelman Gender: Romantic drama

Another of the best movies that hardly anyone knows is Like life itself, a drama written and directed by Dan Fogelman, well known for being the creator of the popular series Así Somos.

The film has a luxurious cast, including actors such as Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, Antonio Banderas, Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Cooke and Mandy Patinkin, among others.

We review 10 dramatic comedies that will be able to plant a smile with the same ease with which they will tear a tear from you with some of their scenes. Discover them

Its plot starts with Abby and Will, two people who fall in love while in college and end up getting married and having a child.

But nevertheless, A painful incident makes this love story span several generations and reverberate across two continents, the outcome of which would never be imagined by those involved.

LONDON FIELDS

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 116 min.

: 116 min. director : Mathew Cullen

: Mathew Cullen Gender: Thriller

Directed by Mathew Cullen, London fields It is a film that has a large cast consisting of Amber Heard, Theo James, Johnny Depp, Jaimie Alexander, Jim Sturgess, Billy Bob Thornton, Jason Isaacs, Lily Cole, Gemma Chan and Cara Delevingne, among others.

It tells the story of Nicola Six, an irresistible femme fatale who has a feeling that she is going to be murdered. The young woman maintains relationships with several men, all of them being obsessed with her and Nicola knowing that one of them will be the one who ends her life.

BE QUIET

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 98 min.

: 98 min. director : Lorena Villarreal

: Lorena Villarreal Gender: Fantastic Thriller

Written and directed by Lorena Villarreal, Be quiet is an interesting fantasy thriller that, curiously, is inspired by real events.

Starring, among others, John Noble, Rupert Graves, Melina Matthews and Hoze Meléndez, the film tells the story of Ana, a woman who embarks on a journey to Mexico to find a magic stone that was discovered in the Zone of Silence, the Bermuda Triangle of Mexico.

Today we will review some iconic science fiction films that are inspired, totally or partially, by real events, although many people do not know. Discover them

Ana’s objective is none other than to locate and obtain the stone in order to save her son’s life. His grandfather, scientist James White, hid to prevent the stone from ending up in the wrong people’s hands.

But things will get complicated for Ana when someone evil discovers the power that the stone possesses and will not stop for nothing until they get hold of it.

LES DEUX AMIS

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 100 min.

: 100 min. director : Louis Garrel

: Louis Garrel Gender: Dramatic comedy

Between the best movies that very few know we have Les deux amis, French film directed by Louis Garrel that stars Golshifteh Farahani, Louis Garrel, Aymeline Valade, Michelle Goddet and Vincent Macaigne, among others.

The movie revolves around Clement and Abel, two young friends who end up falling in love with the same girl, Mona, who has a secret that makes her inaccessible. However, the two friends dream of conquering Mona.

POWERFUL MINDS

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 105 min.

: 105 min. director : Jennifer Yuh

: Jennifer Yuh Gender: Fantastic

Based on the novel by Alexandra Bracken, Powerful minds is a film directed by Jennifer Yuh that stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Gwendoline Christie and Harris Dickinson, among others.

The film shows a dystopian world in which, after a disease killed 98% of children and young people in the United States, the 2% who managed to survive have developed superpowers.

There are many superhero movies, not all of them are good, although there are some that seem worse than they really are. Know more

However, the youths have been locked up in internment camps after being declared a threat. One of those 16-year-old girls, Ruby, manages to escape from her camp and joins a group of teenagers fleeing from government forces and planning to rebel against oppressors..

Here we finish our review of these 10 underrated movies that hardly anyone knows but that are true masterpieces. If you want other recommendations, here are the 10 best dystopian series that imagine a totally different world.