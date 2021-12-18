10 movies where the dog takes the cake

There are certain basic elements that the film industry loves to embrace, and there is no shortage of movies that get a lot out of a satisfying or unexpected companion.

This principle can be taken even further and there are many movies that take pleasure in portraying adorable dogs in prominent roles. Whether as an official companion or as a simple companion, there are many movies in which a dog’s barking is as significant as its bites.

10 George’s dog, Jack, remains in the Oscar-winning The Artist

The Artist it’s an impressive throwback to the 1920s and an important era of cinema. There is a genuine love for this style of old cinema, right down to the presentation of the film in black and white and the fact that it is primarily a silent film. The Artist tells a tortured love story between two actors in different phases of their careers who are able to connect with the public, whether or not they are interested in cinema.

The romance between George and Peppy unfolds effortlessly, but one surprise that stands out in the Oscar-winning film is Jack, George’s Jack Russell Terrier, who turns into a fantastic role for the character during moments of reflection.

9 The mask makes Milo the dog Stanley’s trusted companion

The mask is a formative film by Jim Carrey that helped define his wildest comedic sensibilities early in his film career. The Mask makes excellent use of Carrey and turns him into a mischievous stranger powered by the idol through the power of a special mask.

Carrey’s Stanley Ipkiss is a lonely stranger for much of his journey and all he has is his lovable dog, Milo. Not only does Milo save Stanley from various traffic jams, he even manages to briefly wear the mask and display some powers of his own. His presence is even greater in the animated series by The Mask .

8 Soy Leyenda’s canine companion becomes a savior of humanity

Am Legend by Richard Matheson is a gripping vision of loneliness and a world in post-apocalyptic ruin that has received several adaptations that have worked on different levels. The movie I Will Smith’s 2007 Am Legend is arguably the most successful of all, pitting Smith’s Neville against infected cannibalistic vampiric mutants as he works to find a cure.

Neville’s only company throughout this grim journey is his German Shepherd, Sam, who ends up holding out as long as his owner and proves to be a hero in his own right. Sam becomes one of the most accomplished elements in the film.

7 Max is the Grinch’s literal underdog

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Ron Howard’s film is somewhat polarizing and audiences seem to make it into a holiday tradition or terrify how Howard brings the iconic Dr. Seuss characters to life. Jim Carrey makes an excellent Grinch, but an important element of the original story is that the Grinch’s dog, Max, is his only company.

Fortunately, the film does not downplay Max and stands out as that real animal that is exaggerated through the elements with which the Grinch dresses him.

6 There’s Something About Mary puts her endearing dog to the test

There’s Something About Mary is an unabashedly raw late 90s comedy that is a product of its time, but does feature some iconic performances from Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz. Puffy is a cute and charming little dog who doesn’t seem like he’s going to be a big problem, but who does become a major obstacle for several characters.

Puffy is really put to the test and ends up with the entire body in a cast at the end of the movie. The old adage that cats have nine lives seems to apply to this pup as well.

5 Sofia’s two dogs are an essential part of the team in John Wick 3

The franchise John wick has redefined the action genre in a truly exciting way, and the entire series kicks off thanks to the title character’s beloved hound meeting a premature end. The third installment in the series, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, brings the dogs back to the series in a big way through Halle Berry’s Sofia.

If John Wick combines weapons and combat in “gun-fu”, then Sofia definitely combines her two Belgian Malinois dogs and combat to create “dog-fu”. There are some excellent scenes in which Sofia and her dogs work with perfect precision to eliminate their enemies.

4 Legally Blonde makes Bruiser Woods the ultimate fashion accessory

Legally Blonde is a well-loved Reese Witherspoon vehicle from the early 2000s that has found surprising life as a franchise with a third installment even on the horizon. Elle Woods, played by Witherspoon, is one of his most famous characters and is a very conscientious person with the right outfit and the right accessories.

Elle doesn’t take her little chihuahua, Bruiser Woods, for granted, who is usually by her side in an outfit as elegant as Elle’s. Bruiser is never too far from Elle and it is unclear if he, or some canine successor, will be present at Legally Blonde 3 .

3 A boy and his dog make a telepathic genius the canine man’s best friend

Child Y Your Dog is an extremely unusual sci-fi film that centers on a hormonal teenager and his super-intelligent telepathic dog, Blood, who roam a futuristic post-apocalyptic wasteland. A Boy and His Dog It is one of those films that must be seen to be believed and, although it is not perfect, all its eccentricities give it a unique charm.

The film quickly becomes a difficult test between the friendship of the titular duo. Blood is arguably the more likeable of the two characters, and as the narrative grows darker, he’s someone the audience wants to see survive.

2 Up’s Dug is pure joy and impossible not to love

Most of the movies in the Pixar library have a great reputation. Up It is a very moving film, but a little more melodramatic and its introduction alone is a lot for a child, despite the tender and important message it presents. Up it makes for a kinder story and one of the biggest beacons throughout the film is Dug, a dog who is pure joy.

With such a small cast of characters, it’s hard for Dug not to become a favorite. It’s even received more attention recently through Pixar shorts and bonus content coming to Disney +.

1 Toto, from The Wizard of Oz, has become a canine icon of cinema

The Wizard of Oz is over 80 years old, but it is still an extraordinary film that stands tall and has lost none of its magic. Dorothy’s journey through Oz and the companions she meets along the way have become infinite references throughout other media and pop culture.

Dorothy embarks on this otherworldly adventure with her little dog, Toto, who is a natural fit for Dorothy’s team. Toto is usually on the sidelines, but he is always a lovable presence and even the wicked Witch of the West threatens him for a ragged moment.