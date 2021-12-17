Zac Efron: this is the photo that could reveal the identity of his supposed girlfriend

Zac efron He is one of the sexiest men of the moment, his talent as an actor has led him to star in various Hollywood movies of the highest grossing, in addition to having thousands of fans who follow each step of his career.

Being one of the favorite celebrities, it is inevitable not to know his romantic history, which includes names like Vanessa Hudgens, Michelle Rodríguez, Halston Sage, Alexandra Daddario and his newest and last girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

Zac Efron, do you have a new girlfriend?

His courtship with Vanessa was intense and fleeting, because after thinking that he had found the right one, he decided to end and continue his single life, but now months after that it has begun to speculate that he has once again ventured into a love story .

Despite assuring that he is single, he is now linked to the designer Amanza smith, after being photographed next to him. The image that has already begun to circulate on social networks, netizens speculate that they could be initiating a romantic relationship.

Zac Efron could once again open his heart to a new girl. Instagram: @therealtarekelmoussa

The image was shared by Tarek El Moussa in which he appears alongside his wife, Heather Rae Young, UFC host Bruce Buffer, Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza and Zac Efron.

Although everything only remained in speculation, since several sources denied the rumor to TMZ and affirmed that Amanza smith she is dating “a professional soccer player from abroad,” with whom she is deeply in love. Zac was at dinner, so they were photographed together.

So the actor is still SINGLE!