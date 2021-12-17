Your iPhone has a new function that you must activate before you die | Technology

Apple’s new operating system, iOS 15.2, brings with it many new features. However, the most striking is the “Digital Representative” function, which will allow us to specify who can access your Apple account after you have died. We tell you what it consists of.

Despite the fact that Google and Meta have been offering a similar system, the process that Apple used required a prior court order, making it very tedious.

Now with Apple’s new software update wants to make the process easier. By establishing a digital representative, we can allow whoever we choose to access most of your iCloud account: photos, videos, files, messages, email, backup copies …

Passwords that are stored on your iCloud keychain and anything you have purchased, such as books or music, are excluded.

One of the main problems that some users report is the impossibility of not bequeathing certain files or very private content. With this function either you leave everything in the hands of your contact or you leave nothing. Perhaps with the next update this aspect will be taken into account.

Where can I find this new setting and how can I activate it?

Its configuration is simple. We simply have to, first of all, update our smartphone to the new operating system. After this, go to Settings Y tap your name at the top. Select Password and security and towards the bottom of the screen, Add Digital Representative. You can add up to five contacts.

When you add people as legacy contacts, they are assigned a password that they can save on their Apple device or even print it. Once it is time to use the setting, your contact will simply have to access legacy.apple.com and enter the password.

The person will also have to upload a death certificate, which will be reviewed by Apple legal staff. After a maximum of two weeks and if everything is correct, you will be sent a link to modify password of the apple account of the deceased and be able to access.

It is important to emphasize that your legacy contact you will not be able to perform certain operations. The function blocks some parts (and thank goodness), such as sending messages or emails, although you can continue to receive them.

It is true that you can also give your password to whoever you want now and it is much easier, however with this system you make sure that while your user is still active no one can access and perhaps use your account to send messages on your behalf.