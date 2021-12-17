Wrestler stabs referee in the head in the ring

The wrestling match took place last weekend in Texas. Photo: Image taken from the video.

The fighter Devon Nicholson, popularly known as “Hannibal”, stabbed referee Lando Deltoro in the head in the ring last weekend.

The episode was recorded in the “Christmas star wars” of World Class Pro Wrestling, celebrated on Irving, Texas, U.S.

WARNING: SENSITIVE IMAGES.

After the attack, Lando deltoro he lost consciousness and had to be taken to hospital to have staples placed on his head injuries caused by a sharp object.

“I haven’t seen so much blood since Fallujah. It was frightening”. Deltoro said to The Daily Beast

In addition, he revealed that he suffered a hypovolemic shock for having lost a lot of blood, and that could cause a heart attack.

Hey @TheHannibalTV you can block me on Facebook but it stop me from sharing what you did to a referee. We put our bodies on the line for this business and you took advantage of that on someone not trained to defend themselves. Get the word out and get him out of our business !! pic.twitter.com/So1Q29fgu4 – Ryan Justice (@ Justice8908) December 12, 2021

What seemed to be a premeditated attack, like the ones that usually happen in wrestling, went overboard, so the local police had to intervene; however, the referee said he was not going to press charges against the fighter, raising suspicions.

Hired to bleed?

The fighter “Hannibal” He described this episode as a mishap on his YouTube channel, which he turned to in recent days to clarify what happened:

“That referee was hired to bleed. He did not referee any other bouts. The sole purpose for which he was hired was to bleed … They gave me an accessory to create the weapon effect in combat. The accessory was given to me by the World Class Pro Wrestling office, and they gave it to me in the ring… This referee was supposed to bleed from the razor cuts, which I assume was actually cut by the razor blades. “

In this sense, he explained that he had communicated with Deltoro: “I spoke with the boy the next day. He said we were great. He knows I didn’t mean to hurt him. I said sorry. If he had told me he was hurting himself, I would have stopped. “

In response, Lando Deltoro assures that at no time did he have the opportunity to ask for help, since the weight of “Hannibal” prevented it.

But nevertheless, a Police spokesman confirmed to TMZ Sports that the referee admitted to having agreed to bleed during the match in exchange for $ 75, about 1,500 pesos.

Threats of death

After the scandal that was generated, the fighter Devon nicholson He denounced that he received death threats on his social networks and announced that he was the one who decided to leave the World Class Pro Wrestling.

However, hours earlier, the owner of the wrestling company, Jerry Bostic, would announce that “Hannibal ” I was no longer going to fight with them.