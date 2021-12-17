With sinful outfits, Yanet García gives a “taste” of his content in OnlyFans

Yanet Garcia He often uses his social networks to show his curvy figure and his latest post on Instagram is a clear example of this. With a fiery video, the former weather girl gave her more than 14.4 million Instagram followers a “taste” of what to expect if they subscribe to her exclusive content on OnlyFans.

In the clip, which has garnered a million views in a few days, the health coach is shown posing in various sinful outfits consisting of: tiny lingerie in different colors, lace and see-through bodysuits, and minibikinis, where most of the outfits barely cover the most intimate part of her body.

“Subscribe to my @onlyfans and enjoy all the exclusive content we did in Yucatán, Mexico 🔥”, he wrote in the publication that also has all kinds of good comments.

“Hello beautiful Yanet 🌹you are very pretty and you have a beautiful body”, “@iamyanetgarcia How rich are you baby 🔥😍” and “Mamacita! Tremendous rear 🍑🍑 ”, are some of the compliments they left for the Monterrey woman.

In another material, Yanet García exclusively modeled a tight yellow lace bodysuit and transparencies like dental floss, which fell to the waist, while covering her breasts with her hair and hands.

You may also like:

From the front and from the back, Yanet García shows all her attributes in a metallic minibikini

These would be the millions that Vicente Fernández left as an inheritance

This was answered by Madonna after 50 Cent’s apology for making fun of her photos in lingerie