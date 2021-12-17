With no chances to return, they ‘revive’ Veracruz with games of legends

The return of the Red Sharks professional football seems distant, however, with the support of former players in 2021, Juan Angeles, owner of the brand “Shark Legends”, tries to “revive” the jarocho team, which in December 2019 lost its first division team Disenrolled by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

Throughout this year the “Legends of the Shark” had a three-game series against the “Legends of the Chivas”; before the good response of the Veracruz public, in 2022 they will start it with a game against the representative of America, where they will have as a special guest the Pibe Valderrama, one of the most prominent figures in Colombian soccer.

“In 2021 we played a series against the team of legends of Chivas. We lost all three games by the same score 3-2, the three games were quite close. Now we seek to do the same with the team of legends of America and the game will be on January 22 of the following year in Veracruz, “he said in an interview for Mediotiempo.

“The venue will be the Beto Ávila Stadium, which is a baseball stadium, but what We prepare it for soccer and the truth is that it is impressive“.

A league of legends

Angels commented that the games they organize, while seeking entertainment for fans, they also aim to be competitive, to the degree that among the owners of the brand’s teams of legends the organization of a formal league has been put on the table.

“This is not the classic game of legends. Here we do not want people to laugh at a former player because it fell or because it is slower, here we seek that there is competitiveness. We know that it is not played with the speed that they did before, but of course we bring quality players, who are maintained and who we know can give a show“, he pointed.

“If there are the wills to want to do it, I think it is possible (create a league of legends). All the teams have to sit down and see how we can organize ourselves. Sure it wouldn’t be a professional league, but well organized and that ex-professional players also had some kind of advantage. “

In addition to the game of 22, Juan Ángeles seeks to close two other games before him America. Without yet having defined dates, the second duel commented that it is close to closing in the municipality of Orizaba.