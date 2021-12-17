Will Smith dared to choose his worst movie: “It is a thorn in me”

Will Smith You may have doubts as to which has been the best movie in your long career. But nevertheless, The actor is very clear about which is the worst, and he did not hesitate to name it and explain why he considers it as “a thorn” that has been nailed down.

The star of The prince of rap in Bel Air reviewed his filmography during a segment with GQ magazine within a series of questions about his life and work. When the topic moved up the movie rankings, he didn’t have to think about it. As his best cinematographic work, Smith named a tie between Men in black Y Looking for happiness.

“For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect films,” said the interpreter, who is promoting his next premiere, King richard, biopic of Richard Williams, father of elite tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Men in black It was a huge box office success and generated franchises, while the second film, which also garnered good reviews and gross, earned the actor an Oscar nomination.

However, not all of the Will Smith productions have been a success. And that’s why the interpreter had an almost as immediate response when asked about his worst movie.

“The worst? I do not know, Wild wild west It is a thorn that I have nailed. Seeing myself with chaperones … It’s something that I don’t like, ”the actor added. The fiction was released in 1999, starring Smith and Kevin Kline as two special agents who have the task of saving the United States from the plans of a peculiar scientist (Kenneth Branagh), who travels through the borders of the Wild West. into a giant robotic spider.

Will Smith has an extensive career as a star in film and television and, at age 53, wrote an autobiographical book with all the life lessons he learned. From the 80s, during his musical beginnings with his great friend, DJ Jazzy Jeff, until he achieved success in the series The prince of rap in Bel Air the actor has reinvented himself year after year.

If there is something that characterizes Smith, it is that he is always on the move: on the one hand, he is producing the documentary series Best Shape of My Life (“The best shape of my life”), which will be broadcast on his YouTube channel and will discuss the changes he made to regain his physical form. Simultaneously, he wrote his autobiography, the first time he has spoken open-heartedly about the most revealing experiences of his life.

The actor introduced the new post in collaboration with writer Mark Manson. The synthesis they chose to promote it generated mystery: “A book about stories and life lessons.”

Will Smith released his autobiography, laden with life lessons, and many remembered an acclaimed speech he gave 15 years ago. Instagram @willsmith

Fans immediately linked this track to the speech the actor gave in 2005 during the awards ceremony. Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice. Smith spoke directly to the child and adolescent audience about the two keys that they should never lose sight of: “The keys to being successful in life are running and reading. Why run? When you are running, there is a little person who talks to you and says that you are very tired, that your lungs are going to explode, that everything hurts and that there is no possible way that you can continue ”, he explained. And he continued: “That voice you hear tells you to quit. But if you learn how to defeat that person when you are running, you will learn not to give up when the going gets tough in life. “

The actor then added: “When I was young I learned that whoever works the hardest has a better chance of achieving what they set out to do and running has always helped me.” Then he argued the importance of reading from the earliest childhood: “The reason why reading is vital is related to all the people who have lived before us and who had to overcome problems that we must face on a daily basis. ”.

“There is no new problem that you can have, with your parents, at school, with a bully, with anything, that someone has not been through before. There is no problem of the most common that someone has not solved and has left reflected in a book, “he concluded.