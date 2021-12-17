Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: this is how the couple who are talking about their “open relationship” met | Testimony | Story | Truth | EC Stories | | TVMAS

Will Smith Y Jada pinkett They have stayed together despite the difficulties that every marriage has. And when the world thought there would be no more drama from this couple – who have been together for more than 23 years – Smith confirmed that their marriage is an “open” relationship.

There are several facts within this controversial history of Hollywood celebrities, learn more about it in this note.

How did they meet?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett met for the first time in the studio of the series “The prince of rap” in 1994, where he was the protagonist. The actress, who was 19 at the time, auditioned for the role of one of Smith’s love interests. However, the production decided to give the character to the artist Nia Long and both could not continue in communication.

Before this meeting, Will Smith had already been impressed by Jada in the program “A Different World” (1987-1993), where she acted for the last two seasons. “I knew there was something in our energy that would be magical”he stated on the Red Table Talk program.

But there was an impediment to Smith getting close to Pinkett: his marriage to actress and businesswoman Sheree Zampino, whom he met in 1991 and whom he married on May 9, 1992. They had their son Willard Christopher “Trey” Smith. III that same year.

It was not until 1994 that Smith decided to divorce Zampino. He commented that in the middle of a dinner in New York “I wasn’t with the person I was supposed to be with thisr ”and was not happy with the businesswoman.

(Photo: EFE)

The end of that relationship came with the signing of the divorce papers and, at the end of the process, Will Smith decided to call Jada Pinkett. That is how he started one of the most famous relationships in Hollywood.

Marriage

The solicitation occurred in 1997, when the couple had been in a relationship for two years. The event coincided with unexpected news: they were expecting their first child. The ceremony was held that same year during the end of the year celebrations, on December 31. The wedding was a private event in the city of Baltimore, Maryland (United States) and they prevented the press from having access.

Although, years later, Jada Pinkett did provide some details of her wedding on the talk show she hosts, “Red Table Talk.” In short, she was upset about having to celebrate the wedding. “I walked the damn hallway crying as I got married”, He said. Marriage was never among Jada’s plans, but her mother told her she had to, just like in the old school. “Will wanted a family. So I said ‘okay, that’s maybe something I could do’. I adored Will, but I didn’t want to get married. “.

For his part, Smith has never been so open to comment on what happened that December 31, 1997. But, in celebration of their 20 years of marriage in 2017, he posted a photo of both of them on Instagram with a curious description.

“20 years ago we held hands and walked innocently down the hall. This is what I have learned since then: love is like gardening, I learned to focus on helping you flourish into what you want to be instead of demanding that you become what my fragile ego needs you to be “.

On July 8, 1998, Jada gave birth to her first son Jaden Christopher Syre Smith; While, on October 31, 2000, Willow Camille Reign Smith was born.

Complications of the partner

The relationship of Hollywood celebrities has been mired in rumors. Therefore, it is not surprising that, in 2011, it was said that the couple was going through a marital crisis, after relating the actress with the Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, her co-worker in “Hawthorne”, a series on the TNT channel.

“The rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together and our marriage is intact ”, was the response of Jada and Will to settle that situation.

It was later rumored that there would be an affair between Smith and his “Suicide Squad” partner Margot Robbie, but the actor denied it. In August 2015, he confirmed that he was not getting divorced from Jada. “I promise everyone, if I ever decide to divorce, I swear I will tell you myself”he wrote on Facebook.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith | Photo: AFP

One of the most ‘Problems’ Within the marriage it was evidently Jada Pinkett’s relationship with singer August Alsina, whom she would have met between 2015 and 2016. The actress acknowledged that codependency would have made her get involved with the American rapper, with whom she appeared publicly in 2017 during the awards BET. Not many details of their relationship are known, but it did not last more than a year, since in July 2018, Jada and Will were seen together again.

“We no longer say that we are married. We refer to as ‘life partners’, when you get to that space where you realize that you will be with someone for the rest of your life. There are no insurmountable problems. There is nothing she could do that would break our relationship. “ Smith said on that year’s Rap Radar podcast.

Some details of that link between the actress and the singer were known in a chapter of the program “Red Table Talks.” Will and Jada sat face to face to broach the subject and the tension was palpable. At that time, it was also learned how the couple managed to overcome the difficulties of their marriage and stated that they planned to remain together for a long time to come.

An “open” relationship

Faced with these ups and downs within Jada and Will’s marriage, there was always the question of how they defined their relationship. In 2013, Jada gave an interview to the Huffington Post in which she implied that her marriage to Will Smith would be an “open” relationship, where each could do whatever they want.

“I’ve always told Will ‘you can do whatever you want as long as you can look in the mirror and be okay.’ Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I am here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and it is not for me to do it for him. Or vice versa”Pinkett stated.

However, shortly after the actress had to clarify that her words had been misinterpreted. “Will and I can both do what we want, because we have the confidence to do it. That does not mean that we have an open relationship … it means that we have an adult relationship “ he wrote on his Facebook account.

In this photo dated October 6, 2019, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith attend the premiere of “Gemini Man” in Los Angeles. Pinkett recently admitted to being in a relationship with rapper August Alsina when she and her husband were separated. (Photo: Phil McCarten / AP)

This year, that assumption was finally confirmed by Will Smith himself. In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor acknowledged that their marriage is unconventional and that they have both become involved with other people. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage because she has relatives with unconventional relationships. She grew up in a very different way than me. “.

Also, Will said that their marriage had to go through several crises and the couple looked for the best way to keep their family together and revealed that monogamy was not an option. “We have given each other confidence and freedom in the idea that we all had to find our own way. Marriage for us cannot be a prison “, ended.

