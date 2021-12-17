will reach revenues of 238 million and will close with more employees

Related news

Cantabria Labs It does not stop growing. The closing forecasts for 2021 are to increase its turnover by 24%, up to 238 million euros, and end the year with positive net employment.

Twelve months in which the pharmaceutical company has achieved numerous milestones that have led the company to expect to close the year with double-digit growth. Cantabria Labs began the year celebrating 30 years since the launch of one of its star products: Immunoferon, a food supplement that stimulates the body’s defenses.

In February, he began the procedures to establish a company with the actress Sofia Vergara. The objective of this joint venture was to market a line of skincare in United States. “We hope that the products will be on the market in 2022,” said the CEO of the company, Susana Rodríguez, in a meeting with the media.

And although Cantabria Labs is a company known for its creams, the truth is that it also has a range of clinical nutrition. A line that this year has increased with the arrival of a new product: NMCLA.

This is not the only addition to your product portfolio. The brand has also launched this year Heliocare Sport, consistent with its commitment to protect the skin. In addition, it has launched a campaign against melanoma, which has the support of the tennis player Rafa Nadal.

Susana Rodríguez, CEO of Cantabria Labs.



Innovation is one of the flags of Cantabria Labs, as recognized by its CEO. Proof of this are the aforementioned launches, to which the new series of Endocare Renewal and Immunoferon Strath are also added.

An innovation that knows no borders. “Our fine topical drug for patients with androgenetic alopecia has come to Italy Y Portugal”, Rodríguez has advanced.

Challenges of 2022

The year that is about to come to an end has undoubtedly been full of milestones for Cantabria Labs, which have also been recognized with the Award for excellence in plant management and the Medal for work during the pandemic. .

Now, the company faces 2022 with several challenges to face. The first of these is the launch of its products in the United States, led by Sofía Vergara.

Another objective for next year is grow in exports. “It is something that has been compromised in 2020. In 2021 there has been a noticeable improvement, but in 2022 we want to recover the growth that we brought in previous years,” said Susana Rodríguez.

In addition, in its incessant search for innovation, Cantabria Labs has launched the Celebrate Innovation Awards, endowed with 150,000 euros that will be distributed in different categories.

