Why is a movie like Spider-Man a bloody disgrace?

Before Shark, that Spielberg classic, there were no cinemas inside the shopping centers. In cities like New York you could see all the avant-garde in streets like 42 that contained dozens of rooms ready to put the last Antonioni, the last Jonas Mekas. After Shark and, above all, of Star Wars, all the experimentation of the seventies became part of the past, of history. Now Hollywood does not take risks in a mega-million dollar business such as cinema. Marvel takes all the cinema screens in the world. It is paradoxical that in an era where there are more screens than in any other, they are monopolized by hooded idiots.

Few movies have a better destiny than the from Spider man: no way home. Since they released the trailer in August, with Alfred Molina saying the now mythical Hellow Peter, the expectation, the free publicity was total. Zendaya and Tom Hollland made headlines all the time not because of their obvious acting qualities but because they were the leads in the latest Marvel shit. The land was fertilized so that Spider man it wasn’t one of the notorious post-pandemic box office disasters. Because, saving the last James bond Daniel Craig, everything has gone down the drain, including the overrated Encanto that was created, even if the news and newspapers in these parts do not say it, in the worst Disney premiere at the box office in the last seven years.

The first report of the last Marvel has not yet come out and from now on we can say that George Lucas and his Star Wars, because this pod is not going to leave a puppet with a head. The fear that the increasingly bland centennials had of jewels like In the heights, or West Side Story, musicals to which the public slammed the door in their faces with the excuse of the virus, completely dissipated with Spider man The issue of multiverses, first raised in the extraordinary series of Loki condensed here to bring Andrew Gardfield and Tobey McGuire back and, incidentally, open a horrible hole and it is that with what passion are we going to mourn a death in a Msrvel movie if they already found the formula to revive everything the world?

Meanwhile Zendaya and Holland pose for the cameras of the world. The first seems to me an absolute diva, an actress who dazzles in lesser-known works such as Euphoria, HBO’s stellar series, Tom showed the monster that he is in that movie that nobody cared about but that is an absolutely evil Netflix craze, The devil at all hours and it is, of the three Spider-Man, the one who knows best how to act. I imagine that the two protagonists will have many projects in brine that will be despised by the public because they do not have the stamp of the only star that exists in the Hollywood firmament. Hundreds of rooms will be built not to exhibit wonders like The Day of the Beast, the very metal and beautiful Colombian film, but more of the same: the resurrection of Iron Man, the revenge of the Black Panther, A dinner with the Hulk and other marvels.

I recently saw a movie monstrosity, one of those epics that only old Hollywood knew how to do, The last duel, a film that in a world where the good guys had won the war would be a thunderous success. It had everything, a historical reconstruction that took you, as if it were the very time machine itself, to medieval France, some gentlemen actors like Adam Driver and Matt Damon, it even had fucking Ben Affleck, and nobody went to see it . In Colombia they passed it for two weeks, and in the last one it had a schedule like one in the afternoon. It didn’t even ring for the Golden Globes. And it was wonderful. It is difficult for Scott, at 83, to have the budget he had on this project again after the disaster. It is difficult that in the future no one will risk doing something different than what the Marvel multiverse orders when it comes to making a super-production. They will come out is sequels, and the war between Lucas Film and Marvel is sworn. Centennials will be there, like Roman savages in the colosseum, watching the sad sight of a lion tearing apart a Christian. The stories about human beings are over, the great dramas, only the hooded heroes will remain. If this isn’t fascism, then what the fuck is it?