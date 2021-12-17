WhatsApp you can listen to voice messages before sending them

One of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day is WhatsApp, both in its mobile and desktop versions. Millions of people communicate through this medium, either by messages, calls, video calls, voice memos, etc.

One of the advantages of this application is that it is constantly updated, offering users new tools and functions. The latest WhatsApp update has to do with voice audios, we will tell you what it is about.

Listen to voice memos before sending them

The good news is that now you can listen to a voice memo that you have recorded before sending it, we tell you how to do it without the help of external applications that put your personal data at risk.

The first thing you should do is open an individual or group chat.

Tap the microphone and slide it up to record hands-free.

Record the audio.

When you’re done, tap the stop button.

Click on play to listen to your recording. the good news is that you can also play any part of the recording to listen to it from that timestamp.

Finally, select delete to discard the voice message or send to send it.

Ready, so you can listen to your voice message before sending it and if it has any failure, just discard it and record it again so you can keep in touch with friends and family.

According to data published by WhatsApp, voice notes are one of the most used functions since “they bring us closer to family and friends than a text message and, unlike a call, you have the freedom to send the message – and they to listen to it – when it is more opportune ”.

That is why they have focused on improving this function, other improvements that voice notes have had are the duration, use them hands-free and speed up the playback to be able to listen to them faster.

