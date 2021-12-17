WhatsApp: the trick to spy on who a person talks to

The WhatsApp messaging application added new privacy features to protect its 2.5 billion users globally.

However, there are always people who manage to go beyond the limits of the app to spy on friends, family and acquaintances.

Recently, it was unveiled a trick to check which contacts a person talks to the most. In other words, a user can find out who a third party is talking to and make a ranking of who is his “favorite” person on WhatsApp.

Here’s how the trick works, what it’s about, and why it’s illegal in Argentina.

WhatsApp: the trick to know with whom a contact is speaking

For this trick you need to have access to the cell phone of the person in question. Then, you have to enter the WhatsApp application and then “Settings”.

In that tab, enter “Storage and data” and then click “Manage storage”.

Finally, WhatsApp will display a list of all the people that user talks to.

Depending on the weight of the chat (which is determined by the number of images, videos, files and chats), you can find out who you are talking with the most through the app.

In Argentina, looking at a person’s WhatsApp and cell phone is a federal crime

Supreme Court of Justice

Years ago, the Supreme Court of Justice of Argentina determined that spying on social networks such as Facebook; the contact list; and email is a federal crime.

According to two courts, it is a situation of unhealthy jealousy, known by its scientific name as “celotype.”