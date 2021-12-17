what it is, how to install it and other details

It does not have an official page. It is not available on the App Store or Google Play. You have to install it at your own risk. And they say that using it can get you kicked off WhatsApp. With everything, WhatsApp Plus is one of the most popular applications to customize WhatsApp, the instant messaging app with the most users worldwide.

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial application available only for Android that promises to enhance WhatsApp’s capabilities. The first version, published in 2014, was created by a developer named Rafalense. Over time, however, it stopped driving her. Its witness was then taken by other programmers, such as JiMODs.

In practice, WhatsApp Plus replaces the official application. It’s about a mod, a variant of the original app able to do more things. Therefore, it has the usual characteristics of the original application but, in addition, it allows you to customize WhatsApp with options such as themes that change its appearance or exclusive emoticons. It also allows you to access audios or states from anonymity, hide or alter your passage through WhatsApp, etc.

Other practical functions of WhatsApp Plus consist of forwarding messages without being seen to be forwarded or send images and videos in their original quality without WhatsApp reducing its quality. In short: it adds improvements and allows you to customize WhatsApp in ways that, at the moment, are not possible.

As it is not an official app, Facebook obviously does not accept its existence. For this reason you will not find WhatsApp Plus on Google Play. Nor does it have an official page. So if you want to use it you will have to download its APK installer in one of the many pages and software portals that exist on the internet.

The bad about WhatsApp Plus

Despite being a very popular application, there is some controversy around WhatsApp Plus. On the one hand, because, as it is not available on Google Play, installing this app has certain security and privacy risks. It is not controlled by the American company nor does it pass the filters that all the apps published in the Play Store have gone through.

Its installation too involves certain risks. For example: you have to find the installer yourself, install it and ensure that the content of your WhatsApp is safely stored – in case something goes wrong and you have to return to the official application without losing your previous conversations and files.

On the other hand, there is a possibility that using WhatsApp Plus will lead Facebook to block your WhatsApp account, as it is considered that this app breaks with the conditions of use of the service. This, if it happened to you, would force you to change your phone number to return to WhatsApp. However, the networks do not agree, as there are those who say that the expulsions or bans WhatsApp are no longer carried out. Whatever the reality, what you should keep in mind is that the risk of expulsion or ban is there.

If after weighing risks and benefits you still want to use WhatsApp Plus instead of WhatsApp, we explain how to do it possible with the necessary precautions.

Cautions when downloading and installing

Before downloading WhatsApp Plus it is recommended that make a backup. On Android, we open WhatsApp and go to More options> Settings> Chats> Backup> Save to Google Drive. There you can both make a manual backup and schedule automatic backups.

After making the backup, we will have to remove the WhatsApp app before installing WhatsApp Plus. Then we install WhatsApp Plus. To do this you will have to download the APK and give Android permissions to install applications of unknown origin. You will find these options in Settings> Security.

Once you have WhatsApp Plus installed, the first time you open it you will have to do as in WhatsApp, that is, associate your phone number. You will receive an SMS with a confirmation code. You introduce it and that’s it. To finish, you will have to restore the backup you made previously.