what it is, how to install it and other details

It does not have an official page. It is not available on the App Store or Google Play. You have to install it at your own risk. And they say that using it can get you kicked off WhatsApp. With everything, WhatsApp Plus is one of the most popular applications to customize WhatsApp, the instant messaging app with the most users worldwide.

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial application available only for Android that promises to enhance WhatsApp’s capabilities. The first version, published in 2014, was created by a developer named Rafalense. Over time, however, it stopped driving her. Its witness was then taken by other programmers, such as JiMODs.

In practice, WhatsApp Plus replaces the official application. It’s about a mod, a variant of the original app able to do more things. Therefore, it has the usual characteristics of the original application but, in addition, it allows you to customize WhatsApp with options such as themes that change its appearance or exclusive emoticons. It also allows you to access audios or states from anonymity, hide or alter your passage through WhatsApp, etc.

Other practical functions of WhatsApp Plus consist of forwarding messages without being seen to be forwarded or send images and videos in their original quality without WhatsApp reducing its quality. In short: it adds improvements and allows you to customize WhatsApp in ways that, at the moment, are not possible.

As it is not an official app, Facebook obviously does not accept its existence. For this reason you will not find WhatsApp Plus on Google Play. Nor does it have an official page. So if you want to use it you will have to download its APK installer in one of the many pages and software portals that exist on the internet.

