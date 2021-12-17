What is the pin up hairstyle and how is it done on each type of hair

Although the pin up appeared in the 20sIt was not until the 1940s that these women became popular. They appear on posters, calendars, cards and magazines, consolidating their undisputed popularity. Women pin up (they are called that way because of their English translation “to hang up”) were admired for their permanent smile, their beautiful silhouette and his image so peculiar.

Bettie page It was the best known face and the one that confirmed how a pin up should look. Although there are several versions, we all think of the marked curls, outlined eyes in black, voluminous bangs, red lips and lots and lots of hairspray. These women revolutionized fashion and eroticism worldwide and its effect is still present today. For example, many celebrities choose this style for events, knowing that many flashes are assured.

If you want to know how to get the hairstyle pin up you are interested in continuing reading, since it is a style that can be used for many occasions: it is elegant, sexy and timeless.

Pin up hairstyle on short or medium hair

Dita Von Teese is an absolute fan of this style.Everett

If you have the short hair or half a mane you can be inspired by Dita Von Teese, the undisputed queen of style pin up nowadays. She absolutely always sports a hairstyle of this style and has made it her signature feature.

To make you this hairstyle, with dry hair, part the part to one side, separate all your hair into sections and lay down curlers pre-wetting each strand with a water diffuser. Above all make sure that the final part of the hair It is well placed by wrapping the curler, as the defined ends are a key part of this look.

January Jones also used this hairstyle for an event.Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.COMAmerican Photo Features

You can let a few hours pass or sleep with the rollers before removing them. Once you do, comb all the hair so that the waves They join. With a polishing brush and hair wax you will give the final touch to your hair. Place the wax on your hands and rub them halfway through the roots of the hair, thus ensuring the characteristic definition of the pin up and avoid frizz. With the polishing brush, comb the lower part of the strands as if you were carding them. In the back you will also card the hair that is in contact with the head to generate volume.

If you want to get the feature wave next to the face, card a strand that is close to your face, as it is already molded by the roller, a wave will form with volume. When you’re done, remember to apply a lot of hairspray. You can hold the waves with hairpins so that they hold you until the moment you have to leave the house.

PIN UP HAIRSTYLE for LONG HAIR

Cristina Aguilera usually does pin up hairstyles.Hahn lionelGTRES

The steps that we have discussed previously could also be applied for long hair, but it would be more difficult to maintain the volume at the top and the shape of the hair. curly at the end of the hair. If you have the long hair and you want to show off a style pin up better opt for one pigtail.

Start by drawing the part to the side and carding the part of the hair closer to the head. Now make a ponytail by reserving a strand in the direction in which you have chosen to part the hair. With this lock, making sure that you have carded it well, you will make a your P lopsided that you will secure with Forks and join with the ponytail you have made.

With the pigtail done, wrap a strand around the rubber to cover it. Tease the hair in the ponytail, especially the hair near the elastic, to make the ponytail more bulky. Now for the final and most important touch: with a round brush and a blow dryer. curl the ends of your ponytail up and fix with a lot of hairspray. And ready!

The pin up bangs

Megan Fox with a very characteristic bangs.Evan agostiniAP Photo

And what about the typical bangs pin up? If you have a fringe straight, you just have to dry it with a round brush, making sure it is hollowed out. Will be even more pin up if the fringe is rather short and leaves the eyebrows in sight.

If you do not have fringe, you can simulate one by placing curly strands in that part. And of course, if it is an informal occasion you can also add the typical red bandana.

