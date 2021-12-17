What happened? Cardi B shows her “bruised” face and explains what happens

Cardi B He showed his face with some brown and purple spots that seemed to be bruises, and confessed that it was due to a mischief by his daughter.

The singer loves spending time with the little girl, and this time she shared a video in which she appears lying down while the two-year-old tries to put on her makeup using powder shadows and her finger.

Cardi remains calm while Kulture continues to “fix” it with cosmetics that make it look like she’s been beaten up.

In fact, some of his followers commented in the videos that they had been scared at first, because they believed that it was an accident, but then they had a laughing moment when they discovered what was really happening.

The interpreter, on the other hand, only asks her daughter in front of the camera if she thinks she looks prettier now that she has done her makeup, to which the little girl responds with another phrase that cannot be clearly understood, while continuing in her role as artist on his mother’s face.

Cardi B responds to criticism

A few weeks ago, the rapper became Target of criticism for her makeup-free appearance. This is not the first time something like this has happened, but this time, she replied with a video in which he once again showed himself to face washed and maintained that the comments of the haters were nothing more than signs of envy.

“This is my face after waking up 20 minutes ago, no filter, unbrushed hair, lipstick all of that. I was never afraid to show my true self. When you’re at the top, the wretched and the ugly love to take screenshots while you’re on the go and then critique your face. “

“I am confident in my own skin. You, f ***, need to ask yourself if you already have enough self-confidence to try to take down others, “he added.

ACMG