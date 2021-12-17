What are the SYMPTOMS of Crohn’s disease and what happens if it is NOT treated in time?
The Crohn’s disease It has become a condition that is often confused with other diseases that are relatively common, so it is important to pay attention to your body and know what the symptom of the Crohn’s disease and what happens if it is not treated in time.
This worrying disease causes inflammation of the digestive tract, which in turn can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition, which can be confused with other ailments such as a stomach infection.
The inflammation that occurs as a result of Crohn’s disease It can affect different areas of the digestive tract depending on the person, since it usually extends to the deeper layers of the intestine.
This disease can be painful and overwhelming, so in some cases, if not treated in time, it can lead to complications that can be life-threatening.
Causes
The exact cause of the Crohn’s disease is unknown, but it is a condition that occurs when the body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys healthy body tissue (autoimmune disorder). Some factors that can influence the development of the disease are:
- Genes and family history (people who are white or of European Jewish descent are at higher risk).
- Environmental factors.
- The body’s tendency to overreact to normal bacteria in the intestines.
- Smoking
It is worth mentioning that the Crohn’s disease it can occur at any age. It most often occurs in people between the ages of 15 and 35.
What are the symptoms of Crohn’s disease?
When the Crohn’s disease, between the signs and symptom that you can experience are the following:
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Abdominal pain and cramps
- Presence of blood in the stool
- Nausea and vomiting
- Thrush
- Decreased appetite and weight loss
- Pain or discharge near or around the anus due to inflammation of a duct in the skin (fistula)
- Inflammation of the skin, eyes and joints
- Inflammation of the liver or bile ducts
- Kidney stones
- Anemia
If not treated in time, this disease can be seriously complicated and can lead to colorectal cancer, fistulas, intestinal obstruction, a perforated colon, and toxic megacolon. It is thus that the Crohn’s disease can cause several life-threatening complications, however, the risk of developing these problems is very low if you go to the doctor when you suffer from some of the symptom early, so receiving immediate treatment can increase the chance of recovery.
.