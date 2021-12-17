‘West Side Story’: Steven Spielberg premieres the great Christmas movie

The great director Steven spielberg fascinates with his highly anticipated version of West side story, a classic musical that he has loved since childhood and has been able to reinvent while maintaining the magical essence of the original. It is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Spielberg signs a new adaptation of the musical classic West side story. A spectacular film that has a masterful soundtrack and has received four Golden Globe nominations. Steven Spielberg owed us a musical worthy of his genius as a filmmaker. After his slight flirtation with the genre in the highly vindicable The color purple (1985), finally releases its long-awaited adaptation of a fashion-proof classic. And is that West side story It is considered one of the most brilliant musicals in history. A Broadway classic that was already adapted for film in 1961 by Jerome robbins Y Robert Wise, and that it achieved ten Oscars. Related





Steven Spielberg wanted to give new life to this vibrant adaptation free of Romeo and Juliet which tells a story of street rivalries and first loves in 1957 New York. It was one of the first musicals that the great director discovered as a child, and it marked him forever.

He has told during the promotion of the film that the soundtrack disc was given to him by his parents when he was 10 years old. His father saw several montages of West side story throughout his life but, unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 103 when Spielberg was still editing his film and could not get to see it. That is why the film closes with the dedication “For Dad”, in homage to his memory.

West side story It was created by a group of legendary names in the history of the musical. The script signed it Arthur Laurents, the music is from Leonard bernstein, the lyrics, of the recently disappeared Stephen Sondheim, Y Jerome robbins created the concept and choreography, and directed the original montage (he also co-directed the first film adaptation).

On this occasion, Steven Spielberg has also surrounded himself with a great creative team. The script is signed by the great writer and playwright Tony kushner, who already collaborated with Spielberg on the extraordinary Munich (2005) and in Lincoln (2012). Justin peck has choreographed the musical numbers, and the conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Gustavo Dudamel, has directed the recording of the iconic soundtrack, packed with classics, such as Maria or Tonight.

In this reinvention, Spielberg has bet on a cast full of new faces with a lot of future ahead. Ansel Elgort Y Rachel zegler they embody the main couple, Tony and María. They are accompanied, among others, Ariana DeBose like Anita, David alvarez like Bernardo, Mike feist in the role of Riff and Josh Andrés Rivera in Chino’s. And it is necessary to highlight the presence of Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar in the first film version giving life to Anita, and who in her splendid 90 years now plays Valentina, the owner of the store where Tony works.

A cast one of the most coral to tell the story of the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, and the love that arises between two young people who challenge that hostility that, due to their different origins, would make their relationship impossible.

The reaction of international critics could not have been more positive. It is not only Spielberg’s virtuosity behind the camera that stands out. It was to be expected that with a screenwriter like Tony kushner, always so committed to minorities, the message that underlies this story will be reinforced. Because it reminds us that one of the great scourges of the United States continues to be racism.

The director has not only opted to maintain the melodramatic essence of the story and use his visual virtuosity to enhance it, but also offers a contemporary reading, and highlights the discrimination suffered by Puerto Rican protagonists. Because the classics can continue to dialogue with our present. Steven Spielberg’s inventiveness is present from start to finish in his West side story.