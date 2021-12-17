We already know what happened to Michael de Santa after GTA V

Grand theft auto v has one of the best stories of the franchise, packed with endearing characters and missions that we will not forget for a very good time. Sadly, Rockstar Games never released DLC to expand it, however, thanks to the recent update of Gta online, we already know what happened to Michael from santa after the events of this game.

As part of this new update we saw the return of Franklin Clinton, another of the protagonists of GTA V. During one of the missions in which this character accompanies us, he clearly makes a reference to Michael while chasing a subject in a golf cart.

“Damn, I know one of the producers around here. I hope you didn’t come to work today. “

Franklin he’s evidently referring to Michael, who now works as a producer for one of Los Santos’s biggest movie companies. In turn, this confirms that the ending where all three characters survive is canon, if there were ever any doubts about it.

Previously, various dialogues between different NPCs from Gta online they had also confirmed that Michael and Trevor yes they had survived the events of GTA V, but now we can safely say that Michael, Trevor and Franklin they are still alive and could appear in future installments of the series.

Editor’s note: It’s really a shame that Rockstar Games has not released DLC for the GTA V story. The truth is that its protagonists are so memorable that it would have been incredible to expand their stories with new content, but at least we already know what officially happened to one of they.

Via: Kotaku