Walking 30 minutes a day does benefit the heart, but technique is the key

We have been hearing for decades that to stay healthy we have to perform 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly. A valid recommendation for all adults from 18 to 64 years old that, according to the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC), we should distribute in 30 minutes of walking for five days a week with the aim of increase life expectancy and reduce cardiovascular risk by up to 11 percent.

Now, how and why does a daily walk strengthen the heart? Simple. Walking will increase your heart rate, which is good. The heart is a very strong muscle and to keep our muscles strong, you need to put them to work. When your heart is pumping, it will pump blood to the muscles but they are also sending oxygen to your muscles. This is what will help keep your heart strong and healthy.

“Walking helps reduce the main risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. In addition, it has been shown that it also contributes to an increase in muscle tone and helps us control emotional stress “, explains the Dr. Carlos Macaya, head of the Cardiology service of the Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario and president of the FEC.

Also, physical activity, such as walking, can improve heart health by limiting the following diseases:

High blood pressure

Abnormalities in blood lipids (cholesterol and triglycerides).

Obesity.

Type 2 diabetes.

Metabolic syndrome.

What’s more, even if your physical condition is not optimal or you already have heart disease, physical activity can help prevent further accidents and allow you to live a healthier and longer life.

However, it is not useful to walk in any way and take steps without rhyme or reason. Walking is not enough 30 minutes a day at a fast pace and for five days a week. It is necessary to fulfill another series of requirements.

You must first understand the difference between what is considered “moderate” exercise, which requires a little more effort than a walk, but you can still talk comfortably, and “vigorous” exercise, which makes you breathe harder and faster, and it becomes difficult to carry on a conversation. Well, as they say, in the middle is virtue.

This activity basically consists of walking briskly. That is why it is known as’power walking ‘ or ‘smart walking ‘. It is more than just a walk. “You have to walk at an adequate pace to burn the same calories as running. And as long as we control its three fundamental points, frequency, time and rhythm, it is a safe and effective exercise”, says coach Victor Gadea.

Therefore, in order to enjoy the benefits of walking, you have to take in consideration these three variables:

Frequency: specialists say the ideal frequency is at least three to four times a week. In case we have more time and we can increase that frequency, even better. Weather: 30 minutes is fine but the ideal is that each session occupies us 40 or 45 minutes so that we can notice the benefits of this activity in our body. Intensity: As for the pace, we have already said that nothing to walk slowly. You have to do it at a pace around 60 percent of your maximum heart rate. That is to say, an agile rhythm but at the same time comfortable since it does not require too much effort.

In other words, it is essential walking at a faster pace than usual (do not walk), slightly increasing the intensity, while you vary and plan the route to that there are difficult elements like slopes, stairs and slopes that force you to exert yourself.

In addition to trying to look for obstacles along the way, it is advisable make modifications to the rhythm; you can walk faster for about 2 or 3 minutes and then slow down for as many, to repeat the cycle again.

The key to meeting all these conditions would be to design your walk as if it were a ‘rest training’, alternating brief periods of vigorous activity with less intense activity. This challenges your heart by putting it in the maximum heart rate zone for short periods.

But beware! You cannot start at once. Planning is very important. We must be aware of the limits of our body because sports can have beneficial effects on the heart or, on the contrary, pose a cardiovascular risk, especially in those people who are not prepared or used to exercising. Therefore, the FEC recommends undergo a medical examination before engaging in strenuous physical activity.

Therefore, before starting a walking program, Talk to your doctor about safety and goals. If you have a history of heart disease, you may be asked to undergo a stress test to monitor and record the electrical activity of your heart during exercise and determine the effects of exercise on your heart rate and rhythm.

According to Gadea, in the first workouts the rhythm should be around 60 percent of the maximum heart rate. “An agile, but comfortable pace -explains Gadea-, that he must always take into account the physical form with which the one who practices it starts “.

For the most rusty (sendentary), the Heart Foundation advises divide those 30 minutes into three 10-minute sessions On each of the 5 days of the week that you are going to decide to do this physical activity, it is as beneficial as doing all 30 minutes at once!

For those who are more active and in good condition, it is also advisable to start small. Although they can do half an hour at a time, it is recommended to start at the initial phase or ‘getting in shape’ which consists of learning the correct technique of walking. For which it is advisable to stand on the side in front of a mirror and observe the position of the hips and shoulders, which must be aligned. You also have to lift the chest and slightly tighten the abdomen and buttocks.

Important: the trunk must be and remain upright during the walk to maintain body balance. If we walk forward, our lumbar and abdominal muscles will support the weight of the body. On the other hand, if we walk leaning backwards we will generate pressure on the back of the hips.

Don’t forget to look forward, relax your shoulders, and swing your arms slightly bent and close to your body. Do not get used to walking looking at the ground as it will generate pressure on your neck and can hit a streetlight or anyone that crosses your path. Correct your posture whenever necessary and when you have it internalized you can move on to the next phase. Now and alone now you’re really ready to get serious about hiking.

Once this point is clarified, remember that any type of exercise you start should start from less to more, with low intensities and short duration, paying special attention to the signs of intolerance, mainly musculoskeletal or cardiopulmonary.

The ideal duration will therefore oscillate between 15 and 30 minutes. Remember, people ‘deconditioned‘ They can do it between 15-20 minutes and even divided into two periods of 10 minutes. Then we will increase the speed at which we walk, little by little, and we can even jog or run for a few minutes, or alternate: walk and run or walk and jump. Is Phase 2 can last up to two months.

Later you can increase the pace, thus accessing a upgrade phase. An increase of 5 to 10 minutes per session each week is usually well tolerated. Once the duration is as intended, you should increase intensity 5-10 percent every six training sessions or every two weeks, but never increase the frequency, intensity and duration at the same time in the same week.

Our heart will adapt to these walks, beating more strongly and fatigued less, something that indicates that we are improving our cardiovascular health. That is why we must control the intensity of the walks so that our heart adapts little by little and avoid cardiovascular problems.

This would be an example of brisk walking according to the Mayo Clinic:

Walk slowly to warm up. Gradually build up to a moderate pace for five minutes. Increase your speed to walk briskly. After 5 minutes of brisk walking, increase your jogging speed from 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Slow down to moderation for 1 to 3 minutes. Repeat steps 2, 3, and 4. After 35 minutes, walk at a slower pace for 5 minutes to cool down.

