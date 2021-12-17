voracity for fragmented stories

With the end of the year lists the question is not what to choose but, rather, what to leave out. The audiovisual industry in recent years has generated a jungle landscape and excessive productions. Like any field that becomes saturated, substitutes on sale begin to appear immediately. Anyway, there is a logic that does not fail: good series stand out fast.

Among those that had their year zero in 2021, stood out Scenes from a marriage. Israeli director Hagai Levy remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic. Levy, among other successes of his version, casts gender roles. Thus it puts in crisis and updates the original discussion. The performances of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are moving and after a first chapter that is by far the least interesting of the five, the narration – long, slow, surpassed by perfect dialogues and hysterical chases – enchants the viewer. As the series recalls, even if everything is fiction it still hurts.

More classic, the police Mare of Easttown it was another production that stood out fast. A spectacular Kate Winslet stresses and leads a simple and effective story. The demotion of the boy paying agent who plays Winslet turns a disappearance case into a mystery. There is an unavoidable and unpredictable ending.

The White Lotus Y Maid they were two other series as antagonistic as they were captivating. If the first is about a strange story in the ecosystem of a hotel and with a dead person who is announced in the opening scene but the identity is unknown, in the second it is a crude and precise story about the path of a woman when decides to escape spousal violence.

In The White Lotus It seems that nothing happens, that everything is the beginning of suspense, of imminence, of something that is about to happen but does not happen or happens only within its eccentric gallery of overflowing characters. Instead, Maid’s main character, Margaret Qualley, thrills to discomfort with a disgraced story in which she proves there is no bottom line. Something else can always go wrong.

Reproduction success and cruelty, The Squid GameLike many stories that promise great mystery, its ending disappoints. Undoubtedly, until reaching the last chapter, the series grows without stopping in a narrative tension that makes everyone forget everything else.

The third season of Succession It was one of the great events of the audiovisual year. With its thematic and spatial chapters (a birthday party, a shareholders meeting) it pushes family brutality and the ode to information capitalism to the limit.

Other highlights were the debutante The Underground Railroad, which tells the story of a woman who escapes from 19th century slave life, and the second season of Lupine that, although it does not maintain the level of the first, continues to appeal ingenious tricks to entertain. After all, the Eden of leisure and opium that the industry promises.