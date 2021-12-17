Vin Diesel’s son to make movie premiere in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

The movie saga of ‘Fast & furious‘It is not understood without the American actor Vin Diesel, who has starred in the vast majority of them and who has consolidated his fame thanks to the character of Dominic Toretto. With the ninth installment, which is expected to be released soon, everything indicates that this film series will end, and in the last hours a new detail of ‘Fast & furious 9‘and whose protagonist is the interpreter’s son.

At 10 years old, he debuted in the saga

Vincent Sinclair, son of Vin Diesel, will debut in the world of cinema at the age of 10 just as the North American port has advanced TMZ. How could it be otherwise, he will do it with the film that most recognizes his father and playing his most characteristic character, although with a much younger version. As has been known, in this next installment will appear several scenes of Dominic Toretto as a young man, as a flashback.

It is not the first time in ‘Fast & furious‘They try to rescue a more youthful stage of their main character since they did so in the seventh installment, although on that occasion it was Alex McGee who played a young Dominic Toretto. According to this same portal, Vin Diesel’s son has already recorded the different scenes in which he will have to appear and the figure he has received for his first job in the industry has even been leaked. 1005 dollars – about 845 euros – has been the amount paid to the 10-year-old.

A release date set for June 25



The arrival of ‘Fast & furious 9‘is scheduled for this coming summer. Specifically, it will be June 25 when it will be released in all cinemas, although with this context marked by the pandemic, the date may end up undergoing modifications. In this latest installment, in addition to little Vincent Sinclair, stellar faces such as Charlize Theron or John Cena will appear, who will get into the shoes of Jakob Toretto, brother of the main character.

Undoubtedly this latest installment of the saga will be one of the most special for the family of Vin Diesel, who is the father of three children, Vincent being the middle. Who will also be very proud of the child’s achievement will be Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, who is one of the actor’s family, who is his godfather and with whom he usually enjoys the most familiar moments.