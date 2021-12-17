“Vin Diesel” was arrested for murder in Xochimilco

The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) detained for homicide in the days before a man in the streets of CDMX, who went viral due to his surprising resemblance to the actor Vin Diesel, reason why users of social networks began to call him “Vin Diesel from Xochimilco”.

According to what was mentioned in an informative note from the Prosecutor’s Office, the man was detained in the streets of the Barrio San Pedro neighborhood of the Xochimilco mayor’s office after a search operation carried out by the Investigative Police (PDI).

After finding the “Vin Diesel from Xochimilco”, The man was transferred to the South Prison, where he was at the disposal of a control judge, who will determine his legal situation.

The Prosecutor’s Office detailed in a

information card

that the man is accused of the alleged crime of qualified homicide, which would have been committed in the streets of the mayor’s office Xochimilco in 2019.

According to the authorities’ investigation, the man had murdered a man on the streets of the Andrés Ahuayacan neighborhood, belonging to the same mayor’s office.

Networks react to “Vin Diesel from Xochimilco”

After the arrest of the man became known, users of social networks began to call him “Vin Diesel from Xochimilco”, Due to the man’s resemblance to the Hollywood actor and the tattoo of XXX presumed to carry the subject of Xochimilco in the neck.

This weekend was very surreal in Xochimilco, there was a shooting in Caltongo, bullets and an attempted lynching in San Lucas, streets and avenues closed, they apprehended Vin Diesel from Xochimilco, there are accidents in the cockpit and other points. How beautiful is Xochimilco! – I LOVE XOCHIMILCO (@Xochilover) March 2, 2021

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the man nicknamed “Vin Diesel from Xochimilco“He is presumed innocent and will be treated in this manner at all stages of the legal procedure until his responsibility is declared by a sentence.

Vin Diesel is the stage name of Mark Sinclair Vincent, an American actor, singer, producer, and film director known for playing Dominic Toretto in the series Fast and furious; too

lent his voice to Groot

, one of the superheroes of Guardians of the Galaxy, A role that helped him get over the death of his friend, Paul Walker whom he met when he played Toretto.

The news by all means. Download our

app

!

erv