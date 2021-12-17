Uriel Antuna arrives at Cruz Azul and Roberto Alvarado at Chivas

If Chivas still intends to make an exchange with America for any of its players, it is clear that Uriel Antuna will not be the player offered to have this operation, since the Mexican player already has a new team, and it is in the capital, but with Cruz Azul.

According to ESPN, when Chivas failed in their attempt to exchange Antuna with América for Sebastián Córdova, they sought a new option for the player, since they do not have him for the next tournament, so he would have a new destination.

The ‘Sacred Flock’ approached the board of Cruz Azul to negotiate for Roberto Alvarado, who was known to be no longer happy at the La Noria club, for they decided to make an exchange.

Roberto Alvarado will arrive at Chivas, while Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga will arrive at Cruz Azul.

CONFIRMED 😱 Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga to Cruz Azul 🚂 Roberto Alvarado to Chivas 🇫🇷 The team of @record_mexico has confirmed the news 📰 #TeDaMásEmociones pic.twitter.com/mh8ItCc24e – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) December 16, 2021

However, there is a request for both teams and that is that the squads will keep 50 percent of the player’s pass, that is, in case Alvarado is sold in the future, they will receive half of that negotiation. The same will happen with Uriel Antuna.

As for Mayorga, he only leaves the capital club as a loan, but with a purchase option for December 2022.