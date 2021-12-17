unpleasant questions about motherhood

Millennium Digital

The actress Jennifer Aniston reacted to the constant question about her motherhood to which for some years she has had to be forced to declare, and is related to his maternity and why at 52 he still has no children.

In interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke on the subject, and described as “painful and unpleasant” that they ask about their intention or not to have children, since those who do have no notion of their private personal life and even their medical condition.

“LThe pregnancy rumors and the ‘Oh, she chose her career over (having) kids’ assumption. It’s like, ‘You have no idea what’s happening to me personally, medically, why can’t I … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really painful and unpleasant“, He said.

Aniston spoke about the prejudices that are held towards women who are not married or do not have children, and the contrast that exists in relation to men, who are not questioned for it.

“LMen can marry as many times as they want, they can marry women in their 20s and 30s. Women can’t do that“he mused.

Currently, a romance is rumored between her and david Schwimmer, that is, a tentative relationship like the one they had her characters on Friends, Rachel and Ross.

