U.S. military not vaccinated will be removed from their posts

After the president of the United States, Joe Biden, will sign a decree that makes vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all military bodies in the country, the senior commanders of the Army, Navy and other services have begun to apply disciplinary actions for those who do not comply with the order, including the definitive removal of charges.

The officers comment that there are around 30 thousand military personnel who have not been vaccinated and who are at risk of losing their jobs. But several thousand of them have gotten temporary or permanent medical or administrative exemptions approved.

The Navy has already fired 103 sailors so far who have refused to be vaccinated, while the Army has reprimanded more than 2,700 elements and will begin removing charges in January. For its part, the Air Force has fired 27 members.

More than 12,000 have applied for religious exemptions. And about 4,800 Army soldiers and Air Force airmen have steadfastly refused the vaccine., without seeking an exemption.

The Pentagon’s chief spokesman, John kirby, said Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s main concern is vaccinating as many service members as possible.

“What I would tell these people if I had the opportunity to speak to them directly is to get vaccinated, if they are medically eligible.”Kirby said. “Receive the vaccine because it is the best way to protect themselves and their units. That is the concern of the preparation: get the vaccination rate as close to 100% as possible.”

Related Video: Military Invites Mila Kunis Out



With information from NBC San Diego