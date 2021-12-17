Trailer of the film of Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage

So far no appearances by Paco León

A few days ago we could see the trailer for the film of Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage on the social profiles of the production company Lionsgate. ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is the title of this film that will show us the well-known actor in his low hours, putting himself at the feet of his biggest fan, Javi (Pedro Pascal). As expected there are many references to his most famous films, we can see it already on the trailer.

nicolas cage stars as… nick cage. pic.twitter.com/iF8nNtHJSo – Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) December 14, 2021

Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Hogan, Paco León… The Spanish actor has already commented several times that he appears in this film, but at the moment we don’t have him on the trailer. What we do know is that the rich man who plays Pascal and who has an offer of a million for Cage resides in the south of Spain. The problem for Cage comes from his pride and that Javi is a drug dealer.

We are looking forward to seeing this film but Nicolas Cage has already said that “I will never see it. I have been told that it is good. I have been told that people like and enjoy the trip, but I have made it for the public. It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit with everyone. Psychologically, it is too strange and crazy for me.

A priori the film will arrive in April 2022 but we do not yet know the exact date or how it will arrive in Spain.