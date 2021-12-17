Top 10 Harrison Ford Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Harrison Ford was born in Chicago (Illinois, USA) on July 13, 1942. Although in his long career he has not achieved an Oscar, We also highlight his nomination for best actor for Sole Witness of which he was also nominated for BAFTA and at the awards Golden Globes to the same award. We also highlight its saturn award as best actor in Indiana Jones in search for the lost ark, the Award for his entire career achieved in 1996 in the Saturn Awards, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in Golden Globes, among many other recognitions he has received throughout his career.

We compiled your top 10 movies sorted from worst to best based on IMDb score.

42

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Director: Brian Helgeland

Year 2013

IMDb score: 7.5

Starring Chadwick boseman (sadly deceased from aggressive cancer), Harrison Ford, André Holland, Christopher Meloni, Alan Tudyk, Lucas Black Y Nicole Beharie. From a budget of 40 million euros, managed to raise more than 95 million euros. The feature film of Brian Helgeland is a sports and biographical drama that deals with the life of Jackie Robinson: The one who was the first African-American player to make it to the major leagues of baseball.



Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Platform: Disney +, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Direction: JJ Abrams

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 7.8

Starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew Y Kenny Baker. It is the highest grossing film of the entire series of Star wars and the fourth highest grossing film of all time: From a Budget of 200 million dollars, reached more than 2,068 million dollars. Almost nothing! Regarding recognitions and awards, they were many. We highlight his 5 nominations in the Oscar awards, 5 nominations for BAFTA of which he won in 2 categories: Orange Award for Rising Star for John Boyega and for Best Visual Effects. Also their 16 awards in Saturn Awards or his 3 awards in MTV Awards (Among those who was for best film).

The fugitive

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Direction: Andrew Davis

Year: 1993

IMDb score: 7.8

Starring Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Julianne Moore, Joe Pantoliano Y Andreas Katsulas. The feature film is an adaptation of a series broadcast between 1963 and 1967 in the ABC string. From a budget of $ 44 million raised more than $ 368 million. Nominated for 7 Oscars -Won in the category of best actor for Tommy Lee Jones, 3 Golden Globe nominations – also winning Tommy lee jones as best supporting actor- and 4 nominations in the Bafta awards winning in the category of better sound.

Blade runner 2049

Platform: Netflix, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Direction: Denis Villeneuve

Year: 2017

IMDb score: 8.0

Starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass Y Lennie James. He received 5 nominations in the Oscar awards and won in two categories: Best Special Effects and Best Photography. In the Bafta awards, was nominated in 8 categories and won in 2 of them: Best Photography and Best Visual Effects. From a maximum budget of 185 million euros, managed to collect at the box office more than $ 259 million.

Blade runner

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Director: Ridley Scott

Year: 1982

IMDb score: 8.1

To play Rick Deckard, clone hunter in existential crisis, the names of many interpreters were shuffled. The one who came closest to getting the role was Dustin Hoffman, but artists like Robert Mitchum, Tommy Lee Jones, Christopher Walken, Gene Hackman, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Sean Connery, Robert Duvall and a semi-unknown Austrian named Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and AppleTV

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 1989

IMDb score: 8.2

A supporting cast consisting of Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody, John Rhys-Davies, Julian Glover, River Phoenix, Michael Byrne, Kevork Malikyan, Robert Eddison, Richard Young Y Alexei Sayle. From a budget of 48 million dollars, raised more than $ 474 million. He won Oscar award to best sound editing and was nominated in 2 other categories: Better soundtrack and better sound. Sean Connery received 1 nomination in the Golden Globes What best Actor. Finally, we highlight the 3 nominations in the Bafta awards: Best Supporting Actor (Sean Connery), better visual effects and better sound.

Star wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Platform: Disney +, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Director: Richard Marquand

Year: 1983

IMDb score: 8.3

A cast of actors made up of Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, Sebastian Shaw, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz, James Earl Jones, David Prowse Y Alec Guinness. It raised at the box office more than $ 475 million of a budget of 32 million dollars. We highlight its 5 Saturn Awards and the nomination in the Grammy Awards for his Star Wars – The Return Of The Jedi.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 51 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 1981

IMDb score: 8.4

Winner of 4 Oscars in 1981. Two intrepid archaeologists, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) accompanied by his ex-girlfriend Marion ravenwood (Karen Allen), begin an exciting quest to find the Ark of the covenant before the Nazis do. Along the way there will be many obstacles to overcome and survive such as poisons, traps, snakes and betrayals.

Star wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Platform: Disney +, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Direction: George Lucas

Year: 1977

IMDb score: 8.6

Starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Alec Guinness, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, David Prowse Y James Earl Jones. It managed to collect more than $ 775 million starting from a budget of $ 13 million. It was, without a doubt, one of the highest grossing in history. We highlight his 11 nominations for the Oscar awards -winning in 7 categories-, your prize Golden Globe for best soundtrack along with 3 other nominations, 10 awards Saturn Awards, 6 nominations for BAFTA -winning in 2 categories-, the Grammy for its soundtrack (John Williams) and the lifetime achievement award for Chewbacca given by MTV Movie Awards.

Star wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Platform: Disney +, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Director: Irvin Kershner

Year: 1980

IMDb score: 8.7

A cast of actors and actresses made up of Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew, Kenny Baker, Frank Oz Y James Earl Jones. It grossed more than $ 538 million starting from a budget of $ 18 million. We highlight its 4 awards Saturn Awards, the BAFTA award in the category of best original music.

It may interest you…

The best Denzel Washington movies ranked from best to worst according to IMDb

David Fincher’s 10 best movies according to IMDb and where to watch them online

IMDb’s Top 10 Stanley Kubrick Movies & Where to Watch Them Online

Best Wes Anderson Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Top 10 Michael Bay Movies Sorted From Best To Worst According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

References: Justwatch