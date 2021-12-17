Top 10 Action Movies: An Atypical List Chosen By SensaCine Users – Movie News

Do you need an adrenaline rush and a great hero for the next 2 hours? Try one of these recommendations.





Every now and then, the body calls for an action movie session. Depending on whether you are a fan of the genre or not, that need will be more or less frequent, but we all fall for the charm of the fast-paced stories, the shots, the chases and the adrenaline rush that ends up waking you up just when you need it. Fortunately, it is a sector of the cinema large enough to welcome all types of spectators, depending on whether what they want is an epic, superheroic or full of drugs and mafia.

As there are hundreds of films -and more and more-, We have turned to popular wisdom to put together the 10 best action movies according to users of SensaCine. What has come out is a very atypical list, full of films in which you would not have thought in the first place and leaving room for great classics. If you want a good action tape, write down these recommendations.

‘Gladiator’ (2000)

The movie that tops the list is pretty amazing. Is about Gladiator, the 2000 film directed by Ridley Scott that, almost from its premiere, became a classic of the cinema. Scott managed to make a film as epic as it was passionate with which the public immediately connected. Who does not know Máximo, the Roman general who stood out among the troops of Marcus Aurelius for his bravery and loyalty? And who didn’t side with him on his path as a gladiator after Commodus’ betrayal?

In the title role, Russell Crowe, who was then beginning to make his way in Hollywood. Gladiator it was one of the first of many that would come later. In the following years he worked in Cinderella man, An amazing mind or Master and Commander and became one of the great stars of the American industry.

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Much of the action genre is dominated by superhero movies. Its immense battles and total destruction fit into that adrenaline rush that many seek when they want to see a movie of this style.. Within this group, it stands out The dark knight, the second installment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy that our users consider one of the best action movies ever.

There is little we can say about the tape that is not already known. In Nolan’s magnificent saga, the second chapter is dominated by Heath Ledger and his Joker, who take the leading role – rightly so.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ (2018 and 2019)

We are still inside the superhero cinema, but we change houses. After a decade of work, Marvel closed the first stage of its enormous cinematic universe with this double episode that made history. It had taken the studio ten years to introduce the characters, link their stories, and take all the plots down the same path. Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame He put the full stop in a glorious way.

The snap of Thanos kept society in suspense for a whole year and then came a film that is a true tribute to the heroes of the house. Captain America, Iron Man or Hulk said goodbye to the audience, but in what way!

‘The price of power’ (1984)

Brian De Palma is synonymous with action. His filmography has been built on shots, bad-sounding words and even terror, which is why it could not be missing from this list. His masterpiece is The price of power, released in 1983. Turned to Al Pacino not just a mob boss but gangster movie icon. Who has not ever seen a photo of Tony Montana or heard about him? The film, with a script by Oliver Stone (Platoon, Natural Born Killers), is a ‘remake’ of a 1932 film with the same name, and uses the life of Al Capone as inspiration.

‘Terminator 2: The Last Judgment’ (1991)

There is an eternal debate among Terminator fans: Is the first movie better or Terminator 2: Final Judgment? According to the list built based on user ratings, the second installment wins by a landslide. Here we meet the story of Sarah Connor and her son John Furlong, who are on the run from the new and advanced Temrinator T-1000. The other Terminator is sent to protect young John, the future leader of the human resistance.

With its six installments, a television series and multiple video games, the Arnold Schwarzenegger saga is an essential classic of the genre.

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989)

Before Captain America was the public’s most beloved hero, there was Indiana Jones. The Indy of Harrison ford He was just as charismatic, daring and, most of all, memorable. It still is, which is why it is present on this list.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade It is the third installment of the franchise and the last of the 80s. The saga would then continue in 2008, but we all know that the first three are the main nucleus. This time, Indiana Jones will go to the rescue of Professor Henry Jones, who has suddenly disappeared. At the same time, in the company of the greedy Elsa, he will try to find the Holy Grail.

‘Jaws’ (1975)

But Shark not a classic horror movie? Of course, the first thing we think of when we talk about the Steven Spielberg film is the threat of the huge shark on the shores of the beaches of New Jersey, but the truth is that it has a large dose of action and suspense. Why not include it in this unusual compilation? If the most significant part of the action tapes is the adrenaline they provoke, fleeing from a huge white shark that can tear you apart with a single bite, undoubtedly helps to generate that reaction.

‘Rocky’ (1977)

Sylvester Stallone fought a lot to get this movie out and his efforts paid off: Rocky Balboa is another of the great movie heroes. So it is not surprising that Rocky appears among the selection of users. Whether it is action or not is up to the judgment of each viewer, but the boxer’s fights with his opponents are totally enjoyable and the protagonist, as happens with other figures of the genre such as Terminator, ends up becoming a true champion capable of inspiring others to follow his path.

‘Inglourious basterds’ (2009)

Quentin Tarantino is an expert in developing action stories with a very personal stamp. He is a true genius of cinema and, if what you are looking for is an entertaining story, loaded with shocks and assaults, with fights and a great final scene, Damn bastards it’s a great option.

With Damn bastards, Tarantino takes us to World War II with a very particular story. A small battalion of vengeful Jews travel the world to assassinate Hitler. Leading them is Aldo Raine, played by a great Brad Pitt. Violence is served.

‘Logan’ (2017)

We return to the superhero genre with a story that could work perfectly outside of the Marvel framework. The Wolverine trilogy, played by the now iconic Hugh Jackman, went ‘in crescendo’ over the years to put the icing on the cake with Logan, a real gem that will satisfy both fans of action and those who do not enjoy it.

Logan features a retired Wolverine who drinks too much and makes a living driving limousines. His partner is Professor Xavier, already ill and in need of help. The two form a very curious couple, joined by the young X-23, an android persecuted by dark forces that will force them to use their powers again..

