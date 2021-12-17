Tom Hanks leads Joe Biden’s inauguration and yes, The Simpsons predicted it | Viral

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The last moment of Donald Trump as president and the beginning of Joe Biden will be marked by one more prediction of the animated series

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Time passes and The Simpson they remain a topic of conversation thanks to their predictions. Now, this January 20 they became a trend again for having hit upon the presence of Tom Hanks as the manager in leading the Joe Biden takeover.

At the ceremony where the Democratic politician was made official as Donald Trump’s successor, a special show was put together with artists such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez. Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato. This event is broadcast on different US networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC, but what really stood out to the fans of the animated series is that Tom Hanks served as the presenter.

This fact was related to the movie of The Simpson which was released in 2007 where the actor had a special participation and serves as the “official conductor” of the US government.

“Hi, I’m Tom Hanks. The United States government lost credibility, so they asked me to lend mine,” is what is heard in the movie scene.

The Simpsons predicted Tom Hanks as the face of the American government

This caused a lot of laughter and surprise among those who say that this was a prediction of the protagonist of Forest gump conducting the transmission for American television, because coincidentally, currently the North American country has divided and there is not so much confidence in its government.

At the end the ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris takeover presented emotional moments such as the interpretation of

Lady Gaga

or the words

in Spanish by Jennifer Lopez.