Tom Cruise proves he’s fit in this ‘Mission Impossible 7’ action scene

The coronavirus is living up to the saga of Mission Impossible And it is that the seventh installment of the film delays its premiere again due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its premiere was scheduled for July 2021, it had to be postponed to November but in the end …Tom cruise He has asked for a new date because he did not have time to shoot another of his films. The new date has been set for May 2022.

Of course, with or without delay, Tom Cruise – 58 years old – is very clear that neither the pandemic, nor the restrictions, nor the age will make him want to have a stunt double. The filming of the film is being carried out with great caution, so we know little about the most shocking scenes that it will have. Mission Impossible 7. What is certain is that Cruise will jump out of a moving car.

Adrenaline junkie

We have been watching Tom Cruise for years ‘playing the game’ in all kinds of scenes: climbing the tallest skyscraper in the world, taking off hanging from the door of an airplane … and another of the most impressive is also part of the script of the new film of the saga, when we saw him jump off a speck and open a parachute in the middle of the jump.

“I am a very physical actor and I love shooting them”

The actor recognized in the well-known British program ‘The Graham Norton Show’ that in some way, he had some adrenaline addiction and that he has a good time shooting these kinds of scenes. They even had to tell him to stop smiling while filming them. “I study and train and spend a lot of time thinking about how to do them. I’ve broken a lot of bones! The first time you do any stunt scene is very stressful, but also very exhilarating. I’ve been told a few times to stop smiling while shooting them. “

Mission Impossible 8 is also delayed

The delay of the first part of the last chapter of Mission Impossible has also caused the second part to be delayed. Mission Impossible 8 has a release date set for July 2023. The filming of both films has seen fruitful on several occasions and from time to time Cruise has had to give the team a wake-up call to protect himself from COVID-19. In recent months the actor has shown his concern about the state of the industry. With the new dates already set, now you just want everything to go smoothly.