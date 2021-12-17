Today’s Free Fire Codes December 16, 2021; all free rewards
One more day, as usual, in the Garena battle royale we keep receiving free rewards daily and this Thursday December 16 is no exception. We found a batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the Free Fire page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes characters and more and here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
Just for today the Incubator of the Underworld Troops is back! 🌟
😍Take the opportunity to get them again.😍
Remember that we still have two more winners to go! What do you think will be the next to come back? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YJgx47m5wG
– Garena Free Fire LATAM ❄ (@freefirelatino) December 15, 2021
Free Fire: December 16 Reward Codes
- FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Box
- MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box
- 96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator’s Box
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
- TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1 Diamond Royale voucher
- FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt (Indonesian server) Weapon Loot Box
- FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Celestial Crystal.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Loot Weapons
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Coupon
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Pigeon Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Suit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold-Plated Weapon Loot Box
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Box
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin and 3 Diamond Royale Coupons.
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale coupons
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
- MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 custom room cards
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Unknown Reward
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold Package
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Package
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our preference and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams