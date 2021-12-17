Tim Cook’s tribute to ‘Mission Impossible’ and Tom Cruise

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, did not pick up the Ethan Hunt yesterday in Mission Impossible because if. There was something else, a thorn in the tooth since 1996. 25 years ago, Apple spent 15 million dollars to promote its products in the film Mission Impossible that opened the Ethan Hunt saga starring Tom Cruise in which his character hung down by a rope, although not precisely to take the M1 chip from a MacBook Air to put it on one of the new iPad Pro 2021. The fact is that the inversion was useless and the shot missed its target. Which is not to say that it wasn’t a good idea now or in 1996. You just have to look at Apple’s product placement in the ten seasons of Modern family or in any romantic movie of the last … twenty years to see that they were not misguided. But it does not work. So the nod from Apple’s promotion in his Spring Loaded to the movie Mission Impossible, this time starring its CEO Tim Cook, has a history. Reading between the lines is a subtle way of proving everyone was wrong. Come on, let’s travel back in time. In 1996 Apple was not doing particularly well.

Because Apple had a succession of quarterly losses (no, it still did not dream of becoming the company that would be worth 2 trillion dollars in the stock market and presented its investors with losses that exceeded 740 million dollars), Steve Jobs was not (although it had left little to return to the company: Apple would buy Next that same 1996). Apple needed to promote its PowerBook and what better than a spy movie. Like any such action, Apple paid for its PowerBook 5300c to have enough screen time to make an impact. The problem was that the agreement with Paramount, according to the newspaper archives of the time, was too long and they could not make sure that it came out, but not only in body, but also in spirit. Because although the ‘case’ seen in the film was that of Apple’s PowerBook 5300c, when we saw the screen and the characters fiddling with it, we saw a command line interface instead of MacOS, which is what we would have to have seen. Conclusion: it appeared, but on top it looked like an old junk. It was a missed opportunity. That’s on the one hand (let’s put aside when Luther Stickell says they need powerful computers, he invents a brand … after Apple spent 15 million crushers, damn it, Luther!).

On the other hand, and perhaps worst of all, is that the PowerBook 5300 could not be bought. So if someone went to the cinema and made their carcass dick and wanted to emulate the new heroes (there was also the option of shaving the hair of the 1, which was another, cheaper and easier), then it was not in the stores . It had not yet been distributed. And not because it had not been foreseen. It turns out, again pulling the newspaper library, that shortly after starting to distribute the first PowerBook 5300s (around 1,000 units), two of them began to burn when connected to the current. “One at the home of an Apple programmer and the other at Apple’s factory in China,” as he recalls Cult of Mac.

The campaign was accompanied by a web page (don’t take it into account, it was 1996) in which the brand was linked to the film, a game to bring out the spy in all of us, skilled with computers, without difficulties to put on masks. Apple launched launched the web Mission: Impossible – The Web Adventure.

In the end, the campaign was a metaphor for the time the company was about to hit rock bottom. So when at the Apple event, an actor posed as Tim Cook to go off the hook to Ethan Hunt to steal an M1 chip to install in an iPad Pro (very graphically hushing up those who had been speculating that there might have been something akin to an A14Z or A14X processor, which adds additional graphics cores and other improvements on the chip in the new iPhone 12 range and the latest version of the iPad Air), Apple showed that a quarter of a century later, the company has nothing to See and what positions to be Mission Impossible, are more Mission Impossible than Mission Impossible. Man now.

