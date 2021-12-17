THIS IS WHY IT IS SO GOOD: Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained why Erling Haaland is so special and smart

You have to be truly special to get accolades from Don Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Erling Braut Haaland, the current Borussia Dortmund 9, is.

In an interview for CBS Sports, the AC Milan giant mentioned the Norwegian striker when asked about the young talents that most attract his attention.

What Ibra highlights about the boy born in 2020 is his obsession with goals. You like the fact that you know what your strengths are, you work on them, and you don’t pretend to do things you don’t excel at. For AC Milan 11, that understanding of your characteristics and conditions is pure football intelligence.

ZLATAN’S ANALYSIS OF ERLING HAALAND

“Haaland is good, because I think he is obsessed with goals. And he’s not doing more than he needs to do, he’s just focused on goals. And that’s something you can see in the players. There are footballers who think they can do more than they are capable of, and that is not intelligence. In Haaland I see that intelligence. He just wants to score goals, he knows he can do it, and he just tries to do that. ”

Undefeated data. Erling Haaland has scored 23 goals in 19 UEFA Champions League games. Playing in the greatest tournament in the world at club level as if he were at recess.

Did you know…? Erling Haaland has scored more goals (76) than matches (74) with the Borussia Dortmund jersey. He was born to convert.