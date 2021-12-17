This is what the new MIUI 13 interface looks like before being officially presented

In the middle of the week we met the official logo that Xiaomi has designed for the new big update of its operating system MIUI 13. Thanks to the latest leaked videos we can see first-hand what the new features of its interface.

Infinite scroll

One of the new features to facilitate user navigation is the infinite scroll. As you can see in the following video, it allows us to go back to the beginning with a single movement once we reach the end of our desktop.

Sidebar

The “new” sidebar had already been seen in previous versions of MIUI but was known as Video Toolbox. A widget that allowed us to access a set of applications more quickly, usually the most used.

New widgets in MIUI 13

Smartphones increasingly have larger screens and better resolutions. Many times the widgets are too large, occupying a space that forces us to make use of more pages on our desktop.

To make better use of space, Xiaomi has developed new smaller widgets that you can see in the previous video.

Xiaomi had originally planned to present the MIUI 13 together with the Xiaomi Mix 4. However, these plans were truncated and the official arrival will be at the end of this month, specifically on the 28th together with the Xiaomi 12 series.

