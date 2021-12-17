It seemed like a long time ago when The Gunk was announced as an exclusive for Xbox consoles a few months ago, raising the expectations of gamers, in addition to the good news when it was also said that it would be available from day 1 on Game Pass. Finally the day has arrived, The Gunk has been released and the different media already have the notes regarding the game.

As detailed by Windows Central and other media, the first notes of the title are being mostly good, standing out among many things the artistic style and the satisfaction of the adventure. For those who do not know the title, it is an adventure game where the protagonist will have to heal a planet that has been filled with the toxic corruption of dirt.

This is how the first notes of the new and attractive The Gunk are being

Don Mattrick talks about the failure of the Xbox One launch in 2013

Without further ado, let’s see what the different media are saying regarding the new title of Image & Form The Gunk:

Windows Central: 4.5 / 5

“The Gunk is a satisfying puzzle adventure game in which two luckless space fighters must help save an alien planet from a destructive black substance. The combat in The Gunk feels frustratingly unprepared, but with a solid story rhythm and excellent puzzle the challenges help overshadow the fight. “

Eurogamer: 4/5

“I started The Gunk worrying about how one of the great 2D design teams would cope with three dimensions. The truth is that they manage so easily that I spent the next four or five hours gloriously lost in what they had built.

IGN: 7/10

“The Gunk is a fun little platformer filled with malicious clutter that is quite satisfying to clean up.”

GameReactor: 7/10

“It is an adventure that does not live up to its own potential due to some questionable options. But even though the pace is sometimes too slow, which is reinforced by the melancholic music and some minor technical deficiencies, I can still recommend that you download this. “

Game Informer: 7/10

“The Gunk deserves a bit of criticism and just a bit of unreserved praise. The connection between the characters sustains the story, sucking on the goo is strangely satisfying, and the mechanics work as intended. “

Destructoid: 6/10

“There is nothing fundamentally wrong with The Gunk. It works from a technical point of view and it’s not the worst way you can spend about five hours of your time. “

GamesRadar: 3/5

“Rani and Becks are an attractive duo for sharing adventures, but they deserve something more exciting than what The Gunk has to offer.”

Last updated on 2021-01-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.