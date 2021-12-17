This is how Google Project Zero qualifies the Pegasus ‘exploit’ against the iPhone

We’ve known for a while one of the most devastating exploits on an iPhone: ForcedEntry. The way that the well-known Pegasus malware has to sneak in and spy on political dissidents, government officials or journalists. Now, Google Project Zero has been able to analyze this exploit in more detail: “one of the most technically sophisticated exploits we’ve ever seen”.

An exploit that only iOS 15.2 protects us from

First the good news: updating our iPhone to iOS 15.2 we are safe from this exploit as is clear from the security updates that Apple has released for this update. The other good news, before going any further, is that this software is not directed at us unless we are in a high public office or are a high-level journalist or political dissident, to name a few.

Pegasus, which uses the ForcedEntry exploit to sneak into an iPhone, is worth thousands of dollars and only sold to states as an anti-terrorism tool. To be more correct we must say that “it was sold” because, the company behind these attacks, the NSO Group is close to bankruptcy after the commercial exclusion of the United States and the Apple lawsuit.

In terms of security, there are two maxims that we should bear in mind: “Let us always keep our devices up to date” and “There is no 100% secure system”. We are referring to the second when, from Google Project Zero, they affirm that this is “one of the most technically sophisticated exploits that we have ever seen and that it is to the level of attacks by the spies of the most advanced nation-states“.

In its latest version, this exploit didn’t even require any clicks. It took advantage of iMessage’s way of interpreting GIF files to open a malicious PDF using a compression tool that processes the text for optical character recognition, into which malware sneaks. Only the same explanation, without going into technical details, gives us an idea of ​​the complexity of this attack.

Once the input is obtained, a kind of virtual machine is created that isolates itself from external servers to avoid being detected while accessing the content of the device. Come on, a nightmare for people whose privacy is critical to maintaining their own security.

“You can’t create a back door just for the good guys”

Luckily, Apple has been able to patch the systems and have closed the door to this kind of attack. Forever? Well, as we said, there is no 100% secure system, in any case it will depend on the determination and resources of the attackers. For now, looking at the financial situation of the NSO group, we could breathe easy, but the truth is that security must continue to evolve to keep us protected.

Tim Cook already said it a few months ago: “You can’t create a back door just for the good guys”. If, without artificially weakening the system, we can see these kinds of attacks, we should be clear that we must go towards greater security, not less. In this sense, Apple is beginning to notify the owners of the affected phones so that they can take the relevant actions.

As our phones become more and more the center of our entire lives, attacks against the information they contain become more sophisticated and the protections against them evolve. For now iOS 15.2 is a guarantee, but we will be pending.

Image | Franck