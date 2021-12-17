This is how famous Christmas trees are

Social networks, and especially Instagram, allow us to know all the details of the lives of celebrities. And now that Christmas is approaching, we can see how they decorate their houses for these traditional festivals.

One of those who dressed her house for Christmas before, in mid-November, was Paula Echevarría, who posed next to her tree in a total Christmas look, including a reindeer hat.

Across the pond, Madonna poses with her family in a totally Christmas atmosphere. “Jesus was a Jew and decorating the tree is a pagan ritual and does anyone really know when Jesus was born? Life is a mystery,” reflects the pop star.

“Everything prepared for Christmas.❤️”, says Cristina Pedroche in her post, in which she explains that “these are days of many nerves, a lot of work and pressure. I need everything to be perfect.”, Referring to the New Year’s Eve in which she will present the chimes.

Drew Barrymore welcomed Christmas by hanging this photo on her tree.

Now that she has been released from her father’s custody and regained control over her life, Britney Spears is enjoying Christmas more than ever.

Actor Hugh Jackman presents his Christmas tree with choreography included.

Alec Baldwin and family spend one of their most complicated Christmases after the incident of the actor with a firearm that cost him his life.In spite of everything, the family left for New York to look for their tree

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also show their home through official Christmas greetings