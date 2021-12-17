They warn that Club América will not have other reinforcements of the level of Diego Valdés

The arrival of Diego Valdes brought tranquility to the fans and, above all, to Santiago Solari that he intends to count for the start of the preseason prior to the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX next Monday, December 27, to the team with which he will face the semester as complete as possible, to test them in friendly matches.

The 27-year-old Chilean who has already signed his contract and spoke as a new member of the family cream blue, joins the offensive zone of a cast that, for the moment, has: Álvaro Fidalgo, Mauro Lainez, Henry Martín, Roger Martínez, and, until further notice, to Sebastián Córdova, Federico Viñas, Renato Ibarra and Leonardo Suárez.

However, not everything would be rosy. Actually, for a while it hasn’t been in the Eagles of America. But going promptly to the issue of reinforcements, apparently, the board did not have much margin to continue supplying the demand of the fans, who seek more alternatives for the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari.

Regarding this situation, the El Francotirador section of the RÉCORD newspaper warned the followers of the institution of Coapa with its report of this Thursday, December 16, as a result of the high command of the Nest, having disbursed a large sum of Diego Valdes,the panorama “looks complicated”for “sign another of those sizes.”

However, the column remarks that the option to negotiate for an element of the shaft exists, but that it would only be through an exchange (a term that is fashionable in this Stove Soccer for the attempts of the Chivas of Guadalajara for Sebastian Cordova) or transferring to “those who are already interfering in Coapa, which are several “.