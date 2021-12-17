They create an 8-bit processor in Minecraft that runs their own games

MinecraftAfter more than a decade, it is still one of the most popular games in the world. Something that has always distinguished Mojang’s proposal – owned by Microsoft -, even after the many new features that have been added over the years, is that it allows exploit creativity of its players. We have seen creations of all kinds that demonstrate the strength of Minecraft As a creative tool, however, the one we’ll introduce to you today takes it to the next level.

The Youtuber Sammyuri has built the Chungus 2 (Computation Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphics Unit), a 8-bit processor functional within Minecraft. This amazing simulation required work that lasted for 7 months, so you can imagine how complex it was to build it. According to the person in charge, the processor has a 1 Hz clock rate, 64 bytes of cache and 256 bytes of RAM.

These features allow you, for example, run very basic 2D games. Among them are Tetris, Snake —The one you enjoyed so much on Nokia mobiles—, Connect 4 Y Breakout. However, it also offers the basic operations of a calculator. Evidently, Sammyuri likewise devoted efforts to create a 32×32 block screen that works thanks to a controller. The cherry on the cake is a controller whose buttons are activated using the characters themselves. Minecraft.

Without a doubt, Chungus 2 could be considered one of the best creations within Minecraft. This is not a minor issue because constantly its community, made up of millions of enthusiastic players, surprises us with its creativity.

Are you interested in trying Chungus 2? You can do it through the following server Minecraft: mc.openredstone.org. It will be interesting to see if its creator is interested in continuing to improve his project to build a more powerful processor. By now it has already amazed us.