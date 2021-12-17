They are giving away copies of Shenmue III; so you can get yours for free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We are already approaching Christmas. This means that the season of special gifts from the Epic Games Store has begun. Thanks to this, players now have the opportunity to enter the store to claim their free copy of Shenmue III

Yes! You read that right! For a limited time, the Epic Games Store will be giving away copies of Shenmue III. In case you don’t know, this is the third installment in the Yu Suzuki saga that was born on the Dreamcast and that became an extremely influential work for video games.

Here are the steps to download Shenmue III free on the Epic Games Store:

How to get Shenmue III free?

Click here to go to the page of Shenmue III on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

Enjoy the offer!

The new gift from the Epic Games Store will be available from 10:00 AM today, December 16, until the same time on December 17. This means that you have less than 24 hours to take this game and add it to your collection.

The good news is that once you add Shenmue III to your collection, this game will be part of your Epic Games Store collection forever. So, you can download it whenever you want from the client of this PC game store.

There will be many more free games on the Epic Games Store

We remind you that, at Christmas time, the Epic Games Store usually gives away a lot of games and this year will be no exception. From December 16 to December 30, the PC game store will be giving away 1 different game every 24 hours, so there will be plenty of opportunities for you to grow your Epic Games Store library without having to pay.

Some of the games that the Epic Games Store gives away in December tend to be some of the most exciting of the year. For example, in 2019 the store gave away Grand theft auto v, Civilization VI and other great games around these times. While that is no guarantee that something of that caliber will happen again, it is still a possibility. At LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout and inform you about all the store’s promotions.

What did you think of this gift? Are you excited for the next December free games from the Epic Games Store? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more news related to the Epic Games Store. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of offers from the world of gaming.