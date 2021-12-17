these will be the first mobiles with their brand new Dimensity 9000

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with 4 nanometer technology aims very high in 2022, so it is good to know the first mobiles that will implement it and all the improvements that we can expect.

The battle for mobile processors It has never been so entertaining, with all the major players in the industry trying to take over the market now that they hit the jackpot. jump to 4 nanometers, and above all with a belligerent MediaTek that wants for the first time in its history to storm the throne and overthrow King Qualcomm.

Not in vain, and although Samsung is missing for showing us their new Exynos performance by 2022, what we already know about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 looks more than good, with Taiwanese initiating hostilities and throwing poisoned darts towards San Diego: “our processors don’t get hot”.

In addition, now we have interesting details about what they will be the first mobiles with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which should be presented as Phandroid colleagues told us in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, and which will be from the firms OPPO, vivo, Redmi and Honor.

These are, at least, the first four mobile phone manufacturing companies that have signed agreements with MediaTek to receive their new high-performance chipset, also confirming OPPO and Redmi the families in which these mobiles will be framed: the new OPPO Find X will mount the Dimensity 9000, just like the Redmi K50 of the spin-off from Xiaomi. Of which we do not have data yet, it is from vivo and Honor, which will move for sure later.

The 4 keys to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: why you should choose it in your next mobile

And if this information seems little to you, MediaTek itself has confirmed that the first mobiles with the expected Dimensity 9000 will be available in the first quarter of 2022, without specifying dates but we assume around the Mobile World Congress 2022 which will open doors on February 28 in Barcelona.

We will see which chipset of the new batch with 4 nanometer technologies takes the lead, especially since Qualcomm has radically twisted its strategy with renaming included, while Samsung was coming up the line with the Exynos 2100 and MediaTek has finally dared to attack the court more premium and more powerful.

MediaTek announces the Dimensity 9000, the new 4 nanometer processor that will carry the high-end 2022

The keys to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000

And finally, in case you did not remember it from its presentation, we leave you right here the main improvements of a promising MediaTek Dimensity 9000 that without a doubt is already the best SoC from the MediaTek story:

5G release-16 modem : The new modem integrated by MediaTek improves performance in the bands below 6 GHz, being able to reach speeds of up to 7 Gbps. In addition, it will also be the only one capable of maintaining dual-SIM service with 5G and 4G. Dual Active.

: The new modem integrated by MediaTek improves performance in the bands below 6 GHz, being able to reach speeds of up to 7 Gbps. In addition, it will also be the only one capable of maintaining dual-SIM service with 5G and 4G. Dual Active. MediaTek Imagiq 790 The Dimensity 900 will be the first chipset on the planet to go up to 320 megapixels, as well as supporting 18-bit HDR video recording simultaneously in a triple camera setup.

The Dimensity 900 will be the first chipset on the planet to go up to 320 megapixels, as well as supporting 18-bit HDR video recording simultaneously in a triple camera setup. MediaTek MiraVision 790 : the capabilities with the screen have also been improved, being able to mount panels with a WQHD + matrix with refreshments of up to 144 hertz and even manage FullHD + matrices up to 180 hertz. In addition, the chipset itself will be able to optimize the energy efficiency of the screen with the technology Intelligent Display Sync 2.0.

: the capabilities with the screen have also been improved, being able to mount panels with a WQHD + matrix with refreshments of up to 144 hertz and even manage FullHD + matrices up to 180 hertz. In addition, the chipset itself will be able to optimize the energy efficiency of the screen with the technology Intelligent Display Sync 2.0. Dimensity 5G open resource architecture : MediaTek will allow your Dimensity 9000 to adapt much better to the needs of the main manufacturers of smartphones and / or tablets, so that they can personalize the experience of the devices and thus stand out above their competition.

: MediaTek will allow your Dimensity 9000 to adapt much better to the needs of the main manufacturers of smartphones and / or tablets, so that they can personalize the experience of the devices and thus stand out above their competition. Wi-Fi 6E, advanced positioning and Bluetooth 5.3 LEThe battery of technologies and connectivity protocols that are common has also been improved, implementing native compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 low consumption and positioning with next-generation Beidou III-B1C networks.

MediaTek throws a poison dart at Qualcomm: “our processors don’t get hot”

Related topics: Phones, Chinese mobiles, Mobile processors, Technology

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe