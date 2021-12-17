These are the best Christmas movies for the little ones at home | Television | Entertainment

These are the movie options for the little ones to enjoy at Christmas.

The time of lights, colors, ornaments and gifts is for the little ones the perfect moment of fun, dreams and magic through the activities that are carried out at home; like decorating the Christmas tree, wrapping gifts and why not, watching movies.

Various platforms such as Netflix and Dinesy Plus have an extensive range of Christmas-themed movies to watch as a family. In addition, some of these collect messages and reflections on the values ​​and the real meaning of these festivals.

Here are some Christmas movies you can find on Netflix:

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

A story that will show us the origins of Santa Claus in his children’s version. Accompanied by his reindeer and his faithful pet mouse, the ordinary boy embarks on an extraordinary adventure to find his father, who has set out in search of Elfhelm, the legendary elven village.

Christmas Chronicles

A teenager and his sister cause an accident that wrecks the sleigh, so they must work all night to save Christmas with the help of Santa himself.

The knight of christmas

This film stars the iconic Vanessa Hudgens, who comes to give a romantic and comic touch.

‘The Knight of Christmas’ presents us with a story that contemplates that kindness and calm characters that only seek the happiness of a lasting love, but it adds some temporary trips of about eight centuries and fully immerses a medieval English knight (Josh Whitehouse ) in a small American town.

Klaus

Through cartoons, this story tells the origins of Santa Claus in a sincere way that feeds the belief in the character.

A young Scandinavian postman named Jesper gets a chance to make history when he is assigned the job of running the postal service to a belligerent town in the cold north, in this town, he meets a mysterious white-bearded toy maker named Klaus.

Christmas, crazy Christmas

Rush Williams is a popular radio host and DJ, and a widowed father of four spoiled children. When Rush is suddenly fired from his job shortly before Christmas, he and his children must leave behind a life of luxury and tighten their belts.

Here we will list some of the options you can find in Disney Plus:

The first option is a classic or rather, a great adaptation. This is this new version of the dickens tale where Jim Carrey he fitted various sensors to play Scrooge, one of the few films that is half animation and half real acting.

Noelle

This option will make them laugh until they can’t. It is about the story of Santa’s two children (Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader), who are destined to continue the family business as their father’s retirement draws ever closer.

Here, the protagonists display a fine humor, carefree and at times really funny.

A father in distress

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the star of this film. It all begins when Jamie Langston (Jake Lloyd) makes his father (Arnold Schwarzenegger) promise that he will give him a Turbo Man, the fashionable toy that is almost sold out everywhere. From there the odyssey of finding him begins.

Go Santa Claus!

This film stars the actor Tim Allen, who is with his son spending Christmas, to at one point hear a loud noise, go out and see how a sleigh has crashed.

At that moment they contemplate Santa Claus who has had an accident, causing Tim to become the replacement for Santa Claus. (AND)