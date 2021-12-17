There is only one Spider-Man in history: Tobey Maguire

“Who am I? Are you sure you want to know?”

You may not remember that Spider-man 2002 opens with the voice-over narration by Tobey Maguire. In fact, all three films in Sam Raimi’s superhero trilogy begin like this. “The story of my life is not for the faint of heart”Maguire relates. “If someone has told you that I am an ordinary guy, without a care in the world … then someone has lied”.

Can you imagine a Marvel movie being so sentimental? Without scratching the disc. There is no rewind that breaks the fourth wall and reveals that we are watching a cheesy movie within a movie. And when Peter Parker appears on screen, he’s not some super chiseled movie star hiding behind a pair of glasses. He does not move on his skateboard or exchange jokes with his adorable companion. He’s just Peter Parker, a complete asshole. Even the school bus driver intimidates him.

With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home In theaters later this week (I’ve seen her, my lips are sealed), we’ve officially left the Spider-Man era and entered the strange new world of Spider-Men. This is not even a comment on the rumor that there are supposedly three creeping superheroes from Queens in the latest Marvel movie. (Although it is, in part.) Among the ill-fated trilogy of Amazing spider-man by Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: A New Universe, Insomniac’s PS4 Spider-Man game, and all the other big-budget Spider-Man stories in video games and comics, the total number of web-throwers now reflects the population of a small island.

And sure, there have been several good Spidermen since 2002 (especially the gang of Spider-verse). But although I firmly believe that “there is a hero in all of us“Only one Spider-Man in the last 20 years has had the necessary combination of sincerity and stupidity to make me believe that a normal person can fly … or swing.

“Pizza time.” Columbia Pictures

When you look back at the original Spider-Man movie, it’s really surprising to see just how far Maguire compromises on the idea that Peter Parker is a complete loser. Especially by Marvel standards – where every line is a quick joke, every actor does his best Robert Downey Jr. impression – the actor is in his own league. And not in a cool way. He mumbles, hesitates, spends too much time searching for what to say, and when he finally says it, it turns out wrong.

I mean, who could forget this phrase? “The best thing about MJ is … when you look into her eyes and she looks back at yours … everything … feels … not quite normal …“Unlike Garfield’s dark and dreamy take on Peter Parker, Maguire’s Peter can barely talk to a girl in a semi-coherent way. He gropes with Mary Jane, and it’s not until he literally saves her life. that Peter has a chance with her, though, in the end, he’s still not smart enough to make the job and the relationship work at the same time.

However, Maguire seems strangely comfortable in the suit. This is quite a surprise, especially considering that the actor looks as much like a successful superhero as Rick Moranis. Maguire is said to have sealed the deal for the role by sending himself a tape to Sony executives in which he appeared shirtless beating up the bad guys. If you’ve seen the clip, you’ll know there’s something legitimately captivating about a silent, rain-soaked Maguire beating up a gang of thugs. That feeling is heightened by his total commitment to being a real human being, something that seems rare in today’s shallow superhero movie machine.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It’s not just his portrayal of Peter Parker as a loser that has made Tobey Maguire quintessentially Spider-Man. (Although it has definitely inspired quite a few memes.) Maguire is so distinctive because he’s so little superhero overall. It’s like Michael Keaton in Batman by Burton or Christopher Reeve in Superman. It’s not very imposing and somehow uses that as a super power. The same cannot be said for Tom Holland, who has the build of a professional soccer player, can do cartwheels, and is as low-key on screen as a loud horn.

In the case of Maguire’s Parker, even at the height of his powers, he never leaves that goofy face. When a wall the size of a building falls on his back and he closes his eyes at Mary Jane at the end of Spider-man, you don’t have any iconic phrases to pronounce. He is so in love that he can hardly do more than smile. “This is really strong.” Oh Peter.

If I had to guess why even our most kid-friendly superhero movies have become obsessed with self-conscious humor, I’d say it’s cynicism. We just had less of that in 2002. (And in 2004 and 2007, when the other Maguire installments came). Hardly a minute of a Marvel movie can go by without a hint of sarcasm, some overly witty comment on how silly it is to save the world in a sparkly suit. Not to mention the irony that the entire Marvel universe revolves around the idea that a narcissistic and mega-rich arms dealer can save the world, while Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are about the opposite: a working-class hero who stops powerful men from creating weapons of mass destruction. (I can’t say this is my observation. You can thank my podcast co-host.)

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Being cynical, the internet has amply shown, in the years since their release, that Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are sheer nonsense. But watch Maguire’s performance again and see what happens when an actor fully commits to the role. Understand the task; He’s a nerd with a heart of gold, and we love him for it. It’s the reason no other superhero moment will ever reach the magnificent train sequence in Spider-man 2, which is why the (rumored) return of Tobey Maguire has driven the entire internet insane for two whole years. Do you remember the sincerity?

“Whatever life throws at me, I will never forget these words. With great power comes great responsibility. This is my gift, my curse.” Who is Spider-Man? Now you know.



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io