The Witcher marathon and other movies and series to watch the weekend on HBO, Netflix, Movistar +, Disney + …

We are at the doors of the last weekend before Christmas, a week that by the way was loaded with premieres in the field of VOD services, with series and films expected from Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Filmin.

And if you want a great plan for this weekend, you can join watching Spider-man No Way Home in theaters with a marathon of the second season of The Witcher at home, in which Henry Cavill is once again the warlock Geralt of Rivia. After adapting several of The Last Wish’s short stories in season 1, The Witcher Season 2 appears to be looking towards the novel Blood of Elves, with Geralt and Ciri traveling to Kaer Morhen.

And it is not the only premiere like this, since we remember that a couple of days ago HBO Max premiered the superb animated series of Harley Quinn, produced and headlined by a splendid Kaley Cuoco -The Big Bang Theory- in a cartoon series but for adults only due to its tremendous ultraviolence and racy jokes. A series with great scripts that brings together the entire cast of DC heroes and villains while dealing with such serious issues as abuse, toxic relationships and the search for an identity of their own.

The thing is about new geeks / nerd / geeks because we also have the reboot of the Mortal Kombat saga, 90s film adaptation of the controversial and censored video game franchise – the first Mortal Kombat of 1993 was so scandalous in its ultraviolence that it spawned the seed of the PEGI video game rating code – with an installment that certainly has elements of video games and is quite entertaining, with some spectacular combats.

But if your thing is more the thriller, the investigation and the mystery, for the fans of Dan brown and his fetish character, Robert Langdon -El Code Da Vinci-, Movistar + brings the series The Lost Symbol, which more or less adapts the free namesake that was about to be the fourth film with Tom Hanks in the role of Langdon. And if you have children, the seventh season of Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle, a version of the saga that is also canon and aimed at the most childish audience.

And after the reality show Celebrity Bake Off Spain that Prime Video premiered yesterday, the Amazon platform today brings what was its first great series of its own production: The Grand Tour: Carnage to Trois, the new special with the same old trio, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, and his madness around the world on board cars, trucks and anything that has a steering wheel and not necessarily wheels.

Premiere series on Netflix 17 – 19 December 2021

December 17 The Witcher (T2)

Married Farewell (T1)

Fast & Furious: Full-throttle Spies (S7) Decembre 19th What happened in Oslo (T1)

Premiere series on HBO Max 17 – 19 December 2021

December 17

STATION ONCE, Episodes 1-3

The original HBO Max limited series tells the story of devastating flu survivors as they attempt to rebuild the world again by clinging to the most precious thing they have lost. ESTACIÓN ONCE is based on the eponymous international bestseller written by Emily St. John Mandel. The cast is led by Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty, starring Gael García Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler.

Premiere movies on Movistar + 17 – 19 December 2021

Friday 17th

Mortal Kombat

22: 00h in Movistar Premieres 2 (dial 31). The ‘Mortal Kombat’ fighting video game franchise is rebooted on the big screen with this film starring Anglo-Chinese actor Lewis Tan (Broken Star in ‘Deadpool 2’), who plays Cole Young, a former champion of mixed martial arts used to getting beat up for money. Unaware of his lineage, he does not know why Emperor Shang Tsung of the Outer World has sent his greatest warrior (the cryomancer Sub-Zero) to hunt him down.

Premiere series on Movistar + 17 – 19 December 2021

Sunday 19

Dan Brown: the lost symbol

Movistar Series 2 (dial 12). Every Sunday, a new episode available. When his mentor and friend Peter Solomon, director of the Smithsonian Institution, is mysteriously kidnapped, Robert Langdon must set out in a race against time to unravel a series of enigmas that plunge him into a conspiracy with Masonic overtones. The investigation of the disappearance leads him to meet an old friend: Katherine, Peter’s daughter and the closest link to track down her father.

Premiere documentaries on Movistar + 17 – 19 December 2021

Friday 17th

Hans Zimmer in concert

10:45 p.m. at Movistar Fest (dial 37). ‘The Lion King’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Origin’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Interstellar’ or the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy are just some of the films to which Hans Zimmer has set music throughout his career. The award-winning composer gave a spectacular concert at the O2 in Prague in which he proved his musicianship by playing various instruments.

Sunday 19

20,000 days on Earth

22: 00h at Movistar Fest (dial 37). Fiction and reality mix in 24 hours in the life of Nick Cave. With surprisingly frank ideas, this production offers an intimate portrait of the artistic process, examines what makes us who we are, and celebrates the transformative power of the creative spirit. This documentary is the first feature film by visual artists Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard and features the original soundtrack by Nick Cave himself and Warren Ellis.

Series premiere on Amazon Prime Video 17 – 19 December 2021

December 17 The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois

Premiere series on Disney + 17- 19 December 2021

December 17 Arendelle Castle Christmas Log: Cutout Paper Edition

D-Day Witnesses

Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, The Legend of Lady Dragon

Premiere Movies on Disney + December 17 – 19, 2021

December 17 Independence Day: Counterattack

Did it have to be him?

Sorry if I call you “love

Premiere documentaries on Disney + 17 – 19 December 2021

December 17 The king who tricked Hitler

Premiere series on Filmin 17 – 19 December 2021

December 17

Playlist

Sara Forestier (“The Names of Love”) stars in this unique black and white comedy directed by comic book author Nine Antico. A funny, original and rabidly feminist film

Cryptozoo

Winner of the Best Animated Film Award at the Sitges Festival, something like the lysergic cross between “Jurassic Park” and “Tomb Raider”.