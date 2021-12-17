THE UNMISSABLE STORY OF MBAPPÉ: This is how Lionel Messi’s adaptation is being at PSG

After the UEFA Champions League game against Bruges, Kylian Mbappé assured that it is easy to play with Lionel messi because he is the best footballer in the world. And a few days ago, in an interview for the official PSG media, the world champion delved into how the adaptation process of the -and al- Argentine genius is being.

After more than a decade with the same philosophy at FC Barcelona, ​​it is obvious that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner needs time to get used to the Parisian proposal, which includes a more direct football. And they, for their part, should get to know the patterns and favorite movements of 10 de La Albiceleste. And that is only being possible with the passing of training and games.

Although the growth margin is still wide, Donatello consider that they are on the right track. The 22-year-old forward thinks that the human relationship (they are getting along very well) is being fundamental in the understanding that, little by little, they are developing.

THE ADAPTATION OF MESSI IN THE PSG ACCORDING TO MBAPPÉ

“Adaptation is faster when the human bond is strong, because that helps in the field, we have fewer complexes, fewer fears. But, later, it is normal that new players arrive with certainty, with patterns in which they have worked. Even a player like Messi, who played for 15 years at Barcelona, ​​and did the same for 15 years, and it worked. When he arrives here it is different, so we have to let him adapt and we also have to adapt to him ”.

“I think that also works in training, where we managed to create circuits. We also managed to create things in the matches, it is not necessarily only in the tactical work, but in everything that can create a connection. In the end you get to know yourself, because there is a difference with what they have seen on TV. We all watch the games of the players who arrived, but here it is different. We learn that such a player likes to do that or a little less do something else. When we finally talk about adaptation, it is also knowing how to analyze your colleagues ”.

Mbappé is already considered a leader in the locker room. Speaking multiple languages ​​(French, Spanish, and English) helps you interact more with newcomers: “I am good to everyone. Afterwards, I speak several languages, so it also helps players who don’t speak French perfectly. And then I’ve been here for a long time, so I’m one of the leaders in the locker room. I try to help everyone because I am convinced that we will need each player to win and that it will be everyone’s time ”.

The importance of sharing the glory with Messi and Neymar: “It is a question of balance. I think that when you have great players around you, the best thing is that they are happy because you will also benefit. Even if you don’t score, you’ll have fun and win titles. But the truth is that when you play with players like Messi or Neymar, if you have 12 balls, you can’t shoot 12 times. It’s not possible. You also have to know how to give to friends, to please them. And that’s normal because these are the players who will help us win ”.

Undefeated data. Kylian Mbappé has been involved in 5 of the 6 goals that Lionel Messi has scored with PSG: 4 assists and 1 provoked penalty.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi registers 6 goals and 4 assists in the 1,225 minutes he has played with PSG. He has shone in the UEFA Champions League and it has cost him in Ligue 1.